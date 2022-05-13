Strawberry Cookie Run Kingdom: Strawberry cookie and crepe cookie guide, tips & tricks

Cookie Run Kingdom offers a variety of characters for you to choose from and in case you’re wondering about the Strawberry cookie and crepe cookie, we have you covered with everything you need to know.

Strawberry-themed characters in Cookie Run Kingdom are usually front-line defenders who protect others from the enemy’s attacks. There are two different strawberry-based characters in the game – Strawberry Cookie and Strawberry Crepe Cookie.

However, you should note that despite belonging to the Strawberry family and sharing the same primary attribute, both these characters have their own unique traits and abilities. Our guide will tell you everything you need to know to make the most out of these characters in the game.

Advertisement

Without any further ado, let’s dive in and check out these two Strawberry characters in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Contents

Cookie Run Kingdom: Strawberry cookie

The Strawberry cookie is a common-rated character who serves as the first line of defense. The cookie features just one special skill, Don’t Come Near! This ability allows the character to spin her lollipop, dealing damage to all nearby enemies.

Read More: Cookie Run Kingdom codes

Although Strawberry cookie is mainly a supporting character, you can find her appearing as a Stage Boss alongside the Wizard cookie in the Grandberry Market Stage 11-23. Given that the character specializes in defense, you can easily defeat the stage boss with high damage dealing characters in the game.

Advertisement

Cookie Run Kingdom: Strawberry crepe cookie

Being an epic-rated character in Cookie Run Kingdom, the Strawberry crepe cookie features five different abilities.

Read More: The best mobile games to play in 2022

Same as the Strawberry cookie, the crepe cookie is also a defense character who specializes in blocking the enemy’s attacks. Here’s a list of all the five abilities of the Strawberry crepe cookie:

Ability Description Crepe Aura Creates an aura that deals damage to nearby enemies. Crepe Barrage Summons crepe cannons to attack enemies. Crepe Punch Swings both fists, dealing damage to all enemies hit by them. Crepe Thrust Causes a shockwave by swinging their fists and reduces the amount of damage received. Wafflebot! I Summon You! Summons Wafflebots to continue the attacks.

The in-game appearance of the Strawberry crepe cookie first happens during the Castle in the Sky stage. Apart from that, the character makes a reappearance in a supporting role during the first chapter of Cookie Odyssey.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the Strawberry cookie and the Strawberry crepe cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Advertisement

For more tips and tricks on mobile games, make sure to check out our other guides:

The best scary Roblox games | Mobile Legends: Adventure tier list | Clash Royale tier list | RAID Shadow Legends tier list | How to play Wordle | Arknights tier list | AFK Arena tier list | Illusion Connect tier list | Pokemon Quest all recipes | Clash Royale Princess guide | Clash Royale Valkyrie guide | How to Air Roll in Rocket League Sideswipe | All Stardew Valley Characters | How to get Clay in Stardew Valley | Everything about Jetpack Joyride 2