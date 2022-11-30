Stranded: Alien Dawn Dunes and Moons update – Release date, new biome, survivor & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Stranded: Alien Dawn may still be in early access but that only means it will get a plethora of new updates filled with exciting content – just like the Dunes and Moons update which introduces new survivors, biomes, and so much more. Here’s everything being added to Stranded: Alien Dawn in its Dunes and Moons update.

Stranded: Alien Dawn is a planet survival sim where you have to keep a small group of marooned survivors alive while dealing with starvation, weather, disease, and more. It’s created by Frontier Foundry, the developers known for Planet Coaster, Deliver Us Mars, and many more popular titles.

Combining the developer’s style and the survival elements, Stranded: Alien Dawn is filled with ever-updating biomes, survivors, and a compelling story at its heart, all of which is now being complemented with some brand new content. Here’s everything being added in Stranded: Alien Dawn’s Dunes and Moons update.

The Dunes and Moons update will be coming to Stranded: Alien Dawn on December 1, 2022, and can be found through their Steams early access page.

You will need to own the base game before experiencing the Dunes and Moons update.

Stranded: Alien Dawn Dunes and Moons new content

Frontier Foundry Explore the harsh conditions of the new Desertum biome in the Dunes and Moons update.

New Desertum biome

One of the main additions the Dunes and Moons update will be bringing to Stranded: Alien Dawn is a brand new Desertum biome.

It’s a beautiful new experience filled with unique flora and fauna as well as providing a rather unforgiving rocky landscape for you to try and survive on. Beauty certainly comes with a cost.

Skilled Desert Survivor

Along with a brand new biome, the Dunes and Moons update will be introducing a new highly skilled survivor called Sora.

Sora is a combat-heavy survivor, used to staying alive in the tricky conditions of Desdertum. She’s got great combat skills and is one of the hardier survivors currently in Stranded: Alien Dawn.

New Moons

Where there was originally only one moon you could select, Stranded: Alien Dawn is now putting three new moons into the game for you to choose from.

They’ll be placed on the three survivors, Jason, Nyx, and Chaos, and will have a distinct impact on your gameplay and the challenge level of the game as a whole so choose wisely.

Quality of life improvements

New difficulty levels

To help cater to the more experienced player enjoying Stranded: Alien Dawn, two new difficulty levels will be added to the game during the Dunes and Moons update.

These two challenges will be called Very Hard and Insane. They’re designed for players who know exactly what they’re doing and want an even harder challenge.

Difficulty adjustments

While there are new difficulties being added to cater to players wanting a challenge, those wanting a bit of peace and quiet will now be able to with the difficulty adjustments coming through the Dunes and Moons update.

The lower levels will be made easier and the range of difficulties will be much broader, especially with the added options.

There will also be a peaceful option called the ‘Peace First’ rule which will turn off animal attacks and let you play safely.

That’s everything coming to Stranded: Alien Dawn in the new Dunes and Moons update. While waiting for it to be released, take a look at some of these other upcoming titles:

