Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake release window, trailers, gameplay, & more

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life will take players back to a GameCube classic slice-of-life farming experience.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake was announced at the 2022 September Nintendo Direct. Like the recent Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Remake, XSEED and Marvelous have pulled a fan-favorite classic of the original Harvest Moon series forward, updating the story, gameplay, and mechanics for the Nintendo Switch console.

The original Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life was released in Japan in 2003, with a North American release in 2004. The game was originally made for the GameCube, and focuses on the typical mechanics of the slice-of-life farming genre.

However, the remake will build on these classic mechanics, updating gameplay and making it more enjoyable for a wide audience of farming-sim fans. Below is everything we know so far about Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake.

What is the release window for Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake?

Marvelous, XSEED Games The Protagonist of SoS: A Wonderful Life cares for crops

Unfortunately, there isn’t a firm release date confirmed for the remake at this time. However, a release window for the summer of 2023 was given in the announcement trailer, offering an encouraging wait time for fans.

This is exciting news for fans who have finished up the unfortunately short narrative for Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, which released early in 2021. It is also a good time for Marvelous’ slice-of-life genre, as Rune Factory 5 is also nearing it’s one-year anniversary for the North American release.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake Platforms

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life will be available to play on the Nintendo Switch upon release. However, it is important to note that many of the newer Story of Seasons games have received PC and home console ports following the initial Switch releases.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake Trailers and Gameplay

The first trailer for Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake was shown at the 2022 September Nintendo Direct. The trailer offers both cinematic views of the town, as well as live gameplay footage. Players are also treated to a confirmation that the art style will pay homage to the GameCube original, with a grittier color pallet and overall look compared to the brightly colored recent titles in the series.

Gameplay will be straightforward, with the protagonist character moving into a rural town, building a farmstead, meeting townfolk, and eventually getting married. However, A Wonderful Life Remake puts a spin on the slice-of-life progression, with the trailer depicting an aging process not seen in other games.

Additionally, the children the player has with their spouse character will also age to adulthood, with the choices made during their childhood playing a role in the careers they pick once grown.

It also appears the Camera tool introduced in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town will be added to the classic slate of farm equipment, letting players capture special moments as they explore and build memories in-game.

While the release date is still a ways out, Marvelous and XSEED will hopefully continue releasing updates and trailers in the coming months. This guide will continue to update as more information becomes available.