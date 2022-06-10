Stormgate: Platforms, trailers, early access & everything we know

Stormgate caught the eyes of a lot of RTS fans at the Summer Game Fest 2022, so here’s everything you need to know about Frost Giant Studios’ upcoming free-to-play title.

When real-time-strategy players heard that ex-Starcraft and Blizzard veterans had come together to create Frost Giant Studios and develop their very own original IP, it’s safe to say there was a lot of excitement.

Well, after months of waiting, the devs finally showcased their brand new game Stormgate at Summer Game Fest 2022 with an incredible teaser trailer.

Set hundreds of years in Earth’s future, players will need to take command of the human resistance, the demonic invaders, or one of the unreleased factions and build up an army if they want to reign victorious.

So, without ado, let’s check out everything you need to know about the upcoming free-to-play RTS Stormgate.

Is there a Stormgate release date yet?

As of writing, Frost Giant hasn’t confirmed a release date for Stormgate, but players can sign up for early access which is expected to take place in mid-2023.

From that, we can assume that Stormgate will be released in late 2023 or early 2024, but we’ll have to wait for official confirmation from the devs.

Stormgate trailers

The Stormgate trailer showcased at Summer Game Fest gives fans an insight into the game’s backstory and some of the factions that will be available to play.

Stormgate platforms

In terms of platforms, Stormgate will only be available to play on PC at release unless the Frost Giant has plans to announce console support at a later date.

However, as they’ve specified that Stormgate is a PC title on their website, it seems unlikely that it will be launched on Playstation or Xbox.

Stormgate gameplay details

Unfortunately, as the game is still in development Frost Giant has announced very few details about the gameplay. However, we do know players will have the opportunity to take control of multiple factions including the human resistance and demonic invaders.

Not only that, Stormgate will launch with a co-op campaign, 3v3 multiplayer, and of course 1v1 competitive.

For now, that’s everything we know about the upcoming free-to-play RTS Stormgate, but there’s no doubt that Frost Giant will release more details in the near future.