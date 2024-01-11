Stolen Steam Deck has fans wishing for more discrete packaging

A Steam Deck supposedly stolen by a UPS worker is making fans of the portable console wishing for more discrete packaging to hide its contents.

The Steam Deck has been a massive success since its release, selling millions to fans of the gaming platform. Unlike other handheld consoles currently on the market, the Steam Deck delivers differently by allowing players to take PC games on the go.

While there have yet to be Steam Deck-exclusive releases, popular titles like Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil, and Final Fantasy XIV are set to hit the platform in 2024. This is in addition to Steam’s hundreds of games that have already been made available.

With the console continuing to gain popularity, there has also been a rise in thefts by various shipping companies, and fans are fed up.

Steam Deck buyers are given everything but the console

A Reddit post detailing one of the recent thefts sparked conversations within the community. One player from the Seattle area showed images of their package being completely empty upon arrival.

“I couldn’t find the package, but eventually saw this on the stairwell and was pretty bummed,” said the poster. “The proof of delivery picture compared to the package pile is pretty suspicious, as well. I’ve contacted support already, so hopefully, I can get this situation resolved, but I was counting the days toward my delivery date and prepping games/plugins for transfer, and this happens.”

Most of the Reddit thread showed others confirming that they, too, had experienced similar thefts. One commenter described their experience of getting the adapter, carrying case, and charger without the Steam Deck included.

“They really need to remove the product name from the shipping label and use a more discrete box,” said one user.

Steam has not announced any changes to the shipping situation regarding the Steam Deck. With the label clearly stating the contents, fans should be on the lookout when their consoles arrive.