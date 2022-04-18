Steelrising: Release window, trailer, gameplay details, & setting

Steelrising is an action-adventure game from Nacon/Spiders about a robot uprising in eighteenth-century France. Here’s everything we know.

Steelrising is an upcoming game from the studio that brought us Greedfall and The Technomancer. The game will be set in an alternate version of France, during the reign of Louis XVI, but one in which clockwork robots have risen in rebellion instead of a hungry populace. Essentially, Steelrising reimagines the French Revolution, pitting humans against murderous automatons.

The game was first revealed at the Tokyo Game Show in 2021. Here’s everything we know about Steelrising, including when you can play it, on which systems, and an overview of the gameplay.

Contents

Does Steelrising have a release date?

Steelrising will release in September 2022. The game was supposed to arrive in June 2022 but was delayed by a few months in April 2022.

No final release date has been provided by Spiders or Nacon as of yet.

Steelrising platforms

Steelrising will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. There’s been no word on if the game will be released on PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.

Trailer

The Steelrising trailer from the Tokyo Game Show 2021 can be watched below:

Gameplay and setting

Steelrising players will take control of Aegis ‘The Angel of Death’. A robot herself, Aegis is caught up in the conflict between humans and robots and will likely need to find a way to resolve the conflict – by eliminating the villains on both sides. The robots of Steelrising are described as feeding on death, meaning that every time a human dies, their forces become stronger. This will likely apply to Aegis too.

However, the gameplay has primarily focused on combat with a variety of steel enemies, meaning a robot-like Aegis could be humanity’s only hope. So far, the gameplay looks like a mixture of the Soulslike style, blended with more traditional hack ‘n’ slash adventures like Bayonetta and Devil May Cry.

So that’s everything we know so far about Steelrising. For more on the biggest upcoming releases, check out our pages on some of the most-anticipated games that have been announced:

