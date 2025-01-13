Steel Hunters: Every confirmed Hunter mech explained

Steel Hunters is an upcoming Free-to-Play PvPvE shooter in which player-controlled mechs battle for supremacy. With plenty to jump into, here’s everything you need to know about the currently confirmed Hunters.

Matches in Steel Hunters sort players into pairs, taking cues from many in the Battle Royale genre. Players will be able to select their mech (each with unique abilities) before pairing up with another to either wipe out every other team or become the first to extract.

In total, six pairs of players will enter each game, with additional PvE enemies to fight along the way. Critically, much of your potential success will depend on how well you synergize with your teammate, so familiarity with each mech is a huge advantage.

As such, we’ve broken down all of the currently available information so that you can be ready for launch.

All confirmed Steel Hunter mechs

At the time of writing, there are seven confirmed Hunters that will be in the game at launch, with more coming soon (though the date for those is unconfirmed). Here’s our complete breakdown of the ones we’re aware of so far.

Fenris

Wargaming

Abilities: Blink/Plasma Arc

Blink/Plasma Arc Faction: Scrappers

Fenris is all about speed and getting into and out of combat quickly. The Blink ability will be your main way of making this happen, covering great distances as an invulnerable ball of energy. At mid to short range, Fenris should prove devastating, with one of the safest methods of approach of any Hunter.

Heartbreaker

Wargaming

Abilities: Stealth/Sonar Pulse

Stealth/Sonar Pulse Faction: The Syndicate

Heartbreaker is the ultimate ranged marksman, with all of her gear designed to suit long-ranged combat. As you won’t want to get up too close and personal, both the Stealth and Sonar Pulse abilities are designed to help you keep your distance and find the right angles to destroy your enemies before they even know you’re there.

Prophet

Wargaming

Abilities: Wildcards

Wildcards Faction: Summon Sentinel/Vengeance Strike

Prophet easily has the most intriguing backstory of any of the mechs. Growing up as a young boy living in a bunker with his schizophrenic mother, she creates an artificial intelligence to guide him. He uses this to pilot his Hunter body, garnering followers who view him as a messiah of sorts.

His abilities are also interesting, with Prophet able to summon an allied drone to assist in the fight.

Razorside

Wargaming

Abilities: Shield Recharge/Frag Grenade

Shield Recharge/Frag Grenade Faction: Coldfire

Razorside is designed exclusively for combat, so the mech’s toolkit is a little more limited in utility than some of his peers. That said, he has an extremely aggressive arsenal to draw upon and his Shield Recharge ability should make him very durable in 1-on-1 situations.

Trenchwalker

Wargaming

Abilities: Leech Gun/Hybrid Grenade

Leech Gun/Hybrid Grenade Faction: Coldfire

Trenchwalker is an out-and-out combat medic who has the ability to heal allies at the same time as damaging enemies with grenades. Though the meta is obviously unclear at this point, Trenchwalker has all the makings of a mech that your teammates will love you for picking.

Ursus

Wargaming

Abilities: Missile Barrage/Glacial Armor

Missile Barrage/Glacial Armor Faction: Scrappers

Controlled by a struggling miner named Henrietta, she joined the Scrappers and became the first true Hunter in the process. Rather than being created in a lab she was forged over time, mastering mobility on the battlefield in the process. With solid defensive features and a painful looking Missile Barrage, Ursus looks to be a remarkably well-rounded mech.

Weaver

Wargaming

Abilities: Energy Barrier/Minigun

Energy Barrier/Minigun Faction: Scrappers

Weaver is a young boy who was captured and unwittingly used to kill and commit heinous acts. After being saved by the scrappers, he now uses his highly honed skills for good. Weaver is a defense-focused Hunter with solid damage at mid-range. The minigun looks to be a real highlight of his overall kit.

That’s all there is to know about the currently announced mechs in Steel Hunters. The game is set to enter an open beta in Spring 2025, with a full release after that.