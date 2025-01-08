Steel Hunters: Beta release window, Mechs, maps & more

Steel Hunters (stylized as STEEL HUNTERS) is an upcoming free-to-play PvPvE shooter from World of Tanks developer Wargaming. With the Open Beta set to launch in Spring 2025, here’s everything you need to know.

Steel Hunters lets players take control of one of seven Hunters (with more to come), enormous mechs with a variety of potent abilities. Each comes with its own playstyle, weapons and powers that allow you to take to battle in a variety of ways.

First announced at The Game Awards towards the tail end of 2024, the game draws inspiration from multiple genres, including extraction and hero shooters, as well as battle royale releases.

Wargaming

At the time of writing, a release date for the complete version of Steel Hunters is yet to be confirmed by the developer. What we do know is that there will be an Open Beta in Spring 2025, with that set to serve as the game’s first major stress test ahead of release.

Platforms

In the first instance, Steel Hunters will only release on PC via the Steam storefront. Though there are plans to bring the game to consoles at a later date, there is no further news on when exactly that might be.

Hunters explained

Wargaming

As the name may suggest, Steel Hunters features several mechs for players to choose between, known in the game’s lore as Hunters. At this early stage, there are seven Hunters, with more on the way between now and release. The full list of currently confirmed mechs is as follows:

Razorside – Medium range and burst damage (Faction: Coldfire )

– Medium range and burst damage (Faction: ) Weaver – Defense-focused, mid-range engage (Faction: Scrappers )

– Defense-focused, mid-range engage (Faction: ) Fenris – Very fast mech with mid-range abilities (Faction: Scrappers )

– Very fast mech with mid-range abilities (Faction: ) Heartbreaker – Long-range marksman with highly specialized abilities (Faction: Syndicate )

– Long-range marksman with highly specialized abilities (Faction: ) Prophet – Engineer who can summon drones for fire support (Faction: Wildcards )

– Engineer who can summon drones for fire support (Faction: ) Trenchwalker – Combat medic and close-range specialist (Faction: Coldfire )

– Combat medic and close-range specialist (Faction: ) Ursus – Strong, resilient mobile fortress with high-damage abilities (Faction: Scrappers)

Given the uneven numbers for each faction, it’s a fairly safe bet that the new additions will likely fill in the gaps where possible.

Maps

Thus far there are three maps that will be in the game at launch, each with its own unique style and features. Those confirmed so far are as follows:

Crimson Ridge – A vast spaceport with all of the infrastructure and buildings you’d expect from a site of that nature.

– A vast spaceport with all of the infrastructure and buildings you’d expect from a site of that nature. Maryland Heights – Former cozy industrial town with rivers, bridges, dense vegetation and several abandoned factories and utilitarian buildings.

– Former cozy industrial town with rivers, bridges, dense vegetation and several abandoned factories and utilitarian buildings. Quarry – A dense and hilly map set in the United Kingdom, it features a castle and several narrow passes that should be suitable for up-close combat.

Gameplay

Each round will consist of six teams competing as duos, going down a similar route to many of the battle royale games around today. The main game mode is known as Starfall Harvest, with teams competing to either eliminate all other squads or hold the extraction zone until the timer ends to claim victory.

There are four distinct phases with unique objectives during each portion of the game. These objectives are centered on Starfall Towers, and those who are able to complete tasks will earn rewards, or temporary buffs/debuffs for themselves and enemies respectively.

Each game should take around twelve minutes at the most, with each phase seperated into three minute chunks.

That’s all there is to know about Steel Hunters! Make sure to check back into this guide as more information about the game is revealed ahead of release.