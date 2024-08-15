Steam user spends over $500,000 to set new highest account level record

A new record for the highest account level on Steam has been set, with the user spending an estimated half a million dollars to crack level 5900.

Steam account levels are earned through playing games and unlocking badges. However, it’s also possible to simply purchase badges from the market to gain levels faster.

Players who want to show off a high account level will need to spend some serious cash on the Steam marketplace to rank up. Some of the wealthiest users have been competing to be at the very top.

For a long time, well-known CS skin collector ST4CK held the highest level, at over 5000 – which he said cost around $500,000 to attain. Now, he has lost that top spot to a new rival, who has eclipsed him by almost 1000 levels.

The new highest-level holder was brought to the attention of CS2 streamer ohnePixel. The streamer broke down just how ridiculous a feat it is – with the 5101 badge never being seen before.

Unsurprisingly, the user, who goes by stasik, is also the proud owner of countless high-tier CS2 skins. These include multiple AWP Dragon Lores and M4A4 Howls, costing tens of thousands each.

“These people have crazy money,” ohnePixel explained. “He spent over $500,000 to get this Steam level. Like what kind of person are you if you have half a million to spare on a Steam level? You only do it to flex on the internet.”

Upon checking the user’s skins in-game, ohnePixel even discovered sticker crafts that spell out racial slurs – which could risk having the account banned.

Steam Stasik’s steam account now displays level 5960.

The estimated value of his inventory is as high as $300,000, putting a total value on the account of close to $1 million. According to the account, the owner is from the United Arab Emirates, but this can’t be confirmed.

ST4CK, who previously held the top spot, received a community ban in 2023 for unknown reasons, but it was later overturned.

Since ohnePixel’s video, stasick has continued to level up his account, which now sits at 5960 at the time of writing. The level is so high that Steam does not have a custom badge for it.

Presumably, cracking level 6000 is next.