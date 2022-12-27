How to get Steam Replay 2022: Recap your most-played games

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

Steam Replay is the gaming platform’s new way to recap your most-played games of 2022. Check out how many hours you played, as well as the number of games and achievements you ticked off along the way, by following these instructions.

Nearly every service has a recap of sorts nowadays. Want to see your Spotify Wrapped, your Twitch Recap, or even how many hours you dumped into Valorant? You can do all of that, and now you can even do it on Steam with the all new Steam Replay.

Launching in 2022, the publishing platform is outing users for their gaming habits. Whether you play one game over and over again, are an indie connoisseur, or an achievement hunter, the Steam Replay goes through all of that.

Article continues after ad

If you want to check out what you played across the year, here’s how you can see your own Steam Replay for 2022.

How to see your Steam Replay 2022

Getting access to your Steam Replay for 2022 could not be easier. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Log into Steam. Go to the Steam Replay landing page Click through to see your recap, including your most played games and hours per month

You can choose to make your stats public and share with your friends (or the wider world), or keep them entirely to yourself.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What stats are in your Steam Replay 2022?

Steam Replay 2022 goes through a number of stats. Of course, the big ones are the amount of games you played, and how much time you dedicated to each.

Steam even goes the extra mile by breaking it down for your most played games, including the amount of sessions you played, and a monthly breakdown of when you were most active.

Article continues after ad

Steam The stats in your Steam Replay 2022 go pretty in-depth.

There are smaller stats it tracks too. It tracks the amount of achievements you completed across the year, your longest playing streak, and what era of games you prefer ⁠— broken down into new, recent, and classic releases.

If you want to check it all out for yourself, log in and get your yearly Steam Replay now.