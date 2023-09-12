Steam delights fans with meme-filled 20th anniversary celebration

Valve is marking 20 years of Steam with a trip through memory lane that’s filled with nostalgia, memes, and references to its games.

On September 12, 2003, Valve launched Steam, which has gone on to become the largest distribution platform for PC games.

To celebrate the platform’s 20th anniversary, Valve has returned Steam’s homepage to its original green coloring. It has also released a little timeline that goes over Steam’s accomplishments alongside reminders of what was going on in pop culture during those years – with a particular focus on the memes.

Steam’s little celebration has delighted fans, particularly of the long-dormant Portal and Half-Life series.

Steam’s anniversary page celebrates Half-Life, Portal, Team Fortress 2, and more

Valve’s Steam timeline provides a quick overview of each year from 2003 to now that goes over Steam milestones, important events, and major games that released on the platform, many of which are currently on sale.

What really has fans excited, though, are the little graphics for each year. These combine Valve characters with something that was big that year, such as a movie or meme reference. For example, 2008’s combines Left 4 Dead with the cover of the book Twilight, which surged in popularity when the first film in the series released that November.

One year fans are finding particularly amusing is 2018. This features Portal protagonist Chell asking Wheatley to play “Despacito,” of course referencing the “This is so sad Alexa play Despacito” meme.

Given that Chell has always been a silent protagonist, the idea of her first words being a meme is pretty hilarious.

Other highlights include Half-Life’s G-Man recreating the “Grant Gustin next to Oliver Queen’s grave” meme with Gordon Freeman’s tombstone, Portal’s GLaDOS with a pixilated rainbow trail to reference Nyan Cat, and the Spy from Team Fortress 2 wearing the infamous blue and black/white and gold dress.

There’s even a little tease for Valve’s upcoming game Counter-Strike 2 that comes with a “Barbie and Ken mugshot” reference.

Several pieces of the artwork, including the Counter-Strike 2/Barbie meme, are available for free in the Steam Points Shop.

Steam’s 20th anniversary is a big milestone, so it makes sense for Valve to celebrate it with some nostalgia for fans. Though many of the franchises included haven’t received new entries in quite some time, the new artwork is a little reminder that Valve hasn’t entirely forgotten about the games that got the company where it is today.