Steam bans Super Seducer 3 even after creator offers "safe" version - Dexerto

Valve’s platform Steam has banned the controversial dating simulator ‘Super Seducer 3’, prompting the game’s creator to hit out at the decision.

The Super Seducer video game series has attracted much discussion in the streaming community especially. The brainchild of Richard La Ruina, the game is essentially a dating simulator, with players controlling a male character who has to choose from various lines of dialogue to try and seduce women he meets.

Despite the controversy the games have attracted – criticized for their depiction of both men and women – they have been streamed by some of the biggest content creators in the world, including Amouranth, Mizkif, and xQc.

La Ruina recently produced the series’ third iteration, but it has been banned by Steam and entirely removed from the platform. The creator originally had difficulties getting the game onto Steam, but the platform has now rejected the game, even in its altered and censored form.

“Steam have BANNED and removed Super Seducer 3 from the store,” La Ruina tweeted on March 20. “They will not allow it to be released in any form. Our page is gone and 61,700 wish lists are gone. Prior to this they told me expect either “approval or feedback”. We repeatedly said we’d do whatever they needed.”

Attached to the tweet was a series of screenshots showing communication between the game’s designer and Steam, in which the distribution site describe their decision as “final”. Richard’s pleas to reconsider are also rejected, with Steam saying: “We are not going to sell the game or re-review it.”

Richard’s tweet states that they were willing to make alterations to the game to ensure it could be sold on Steam, but it appears that the platform chose not to pursue a watered-down version and have opted to remove the game entirely.

Their statement explains that they do not “ship sexually explicit images of real people”, and that the Super Seducer games have put them at an “impasse”.

La Ruina has said that the team behind the game are working on another way to sell the game and should have “have something ready this week.”