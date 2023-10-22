Starfield’s “dreadful” temples are driving players to cheat for first time

The repetitive nature of acquiring Starfield’s cosmic powers is driving some players to look for ways to avoid the process completely.

Among the many features of the Starfield, players can unlock special powers by visiting Temples scattered across the galaxy. These powers range from manipulating gravity to summoning alternate versions of oneself, adding a layer of depth and strategy to the gameplay.

However, the repetitive nature of the Temples where these powers are unlocked has left players frustrated and looking for shortcuts.

Players are now starting to take matters into their own hands, with some even using cheats for the first time to bypass the game’s “dreadful” temples.

One player took to Reddit to share their experience, stating, “This game broke me in my stance on cheating.”

They explained how they had always enjoyed Bethesda games without resorting to cheats, but the repetitive nature of the Temples in Starfield pushed them to their limit. They confessed to cheating to max out their powers, just to avoid the “stupid loop” of the Temples.

Other players used the thread as a chance to share their thoughts, not just on the Temples, but on how to spice up the gameplay. While one well-received comment simply states that they “refuse to believe the temples were actually playtested beyond the conceptual stage,” another was more critical, writing that even “a moth could solve the puzzle.”

Others have looked to mods to provide an improved gameplay experience, with one player sharing the “Starborn’s Bounty” mod that gives random power-ups after killing Starborn, similar to how absorbing a dragon’s spirit in Skyrim worked.

Starfield players have previously voiced their frustrations with the repetitive nature of these temples, drawing unfavorable comparisons to Skyrim’s Word Walls, which were often guarded by dragons or located at the end of dungeons, providing a sense of accomplishment and challenge.

In contrast, completing Temples in Starfield involves flying around a room collecting sparkling lights, a process that needs to be repeated for all 24 powers.

As the Starfield community continues to slam the repetitive nature of the game’s temples, fortunately, mods can provide a somewhat enjoyable workaround for players.