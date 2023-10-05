Starfield player’s in-game wife blasts them for tipping too generously

A Starfield player got in trouble with their in-game romantic partner for over-tipping, calling the interaction “too real”.

Starfield’s companions help add flavor to your journey through the stars. Space can be a lonely place, so bringing a friend or loved one is not such a bad idea (of course, unless they all annoy you and you go it alone.)

If you play your cards right, you can end up in a marriage with one of four characters from Constellation. You and your other half can then go throughout the galaxy discovering the mysteries of the universe on your ship.

While that’s all grandiose, that doesn’t mean that your relationships are immune from smaller petty squabbles, as one player found out.

Relationship trouble can even reach you in Starfield

Reddit user sharkweek posted a thread, detailing an interaction they had with Andreja, who they were married to. While on a tour of Titan, the player, who had bags of credits, decided to tip the guide generously for 500.



As they explain, that didn’t entirely go well for them. “Without missing a beat the camera switched to Andreja who said, “Why not just throw away our entire credstick!?” She then folded her arms and rolled her eyes at me.” They then commented this interaction felt “too real”.

This isn’t universal behavior between all of your potential romantic partners though. One user commented, “Funny, because Sarah seems to like it when I bribe or tip people for whatever reason.”

Another said, “I had Barret with me during that quest and he liked it and also matched my donation for the guy.”

These kinds of little interactions do add a nice layer of depth to the characters. They all have their distinct personalities, and it’s fun to see them react to your actions in the world – even when they are scolding you for spending too much.