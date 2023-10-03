Starfield players are flying solo to avoid Constellation crew’s constant complaints

Starfield fans are choosing to travel solo rather than pair up with Constellation crew members who are reminding players of unbearable coworkers.

Bethesda’s Starfield offers players the opportunity to explore space and even form romantic relationships with their crew members. While some are sharing the love by marrying two companions simultaneously, others are doing all they can to avoid some of these pesky companions.

One Starfield player shared their frustrations with the crew members of Constellation in a lengthy Reddit post, writing, “I made a ship big enough to travel with the whole crew, but I immediately regretted it.”

“Sarah just lectures everyone all the time, and the only time anybody said anything else it was them wanting a free therapy session or wanting to complain about whatever thing I just did that they disagree with.”

The player’s solution? Opting for solo adventures or teaming up with Vasco, the robot companion, to avoid what they humorously dubbed as “The Attack of the Space Karen” and “The Under-Achiever Express.”

The player even compared members of the Constellation crew with typical workplace roles, writing, “Sarah is like the HR person that complains about everything. Always vigilant to find a chance to ruin the fun or lecture somebody from her high horse.”

They didn’t stop there, comparing other crew members to various office stereotypes, from the obedient coworker to the absentee one coasting on family connections.

Many other Starfield fans agreed with the player and shared their own experiences and strategies for dealing with the Constellation crew. One player wrote, “I disliked Sarah so I made an outpost on a desolate moon called ‘Sarah’s Penance’ and stranded her on it.”

Bethesda Constellation’s ‘unbearable coworkers’ gather around at The Lodge

However, amid the sea of complaints, one Constellation member did find some love. Walter Stroud, described by the original poster as the “typical geriatric CEO,” received praise from players.

“I actually really like Walter. Which is saying something since he’s a billionaire. Yes, he’s a billionaire. But he just loves spaceships, exploring, and his wife. That’s sweet,” one player wrote.

Whether it’s the Constellation crew members’ constant complaints or how they continually dwell on their exes, it seems that Starfield players are growing tired of these familiar faces.