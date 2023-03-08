Starfield finally has a release date alongside another delay

The extremely expansive space-travel title, Starfield, has been delayed again by developers Bethesda. However, this time it has a solidified release date for fans to look forward to, even if it is a few months later than originally expected.

Despite being one of Xbox and Bethesda’s biggest releases for 2023, not much has been heard about Starfield in the last few months, with many holding out hope that it would meet its promise of releasing in the first half of 2023. However, that’s now changed with the announcement that Starfield will be delayed yet again.

To counteract that bad news, Bethesda has tried to offset it by finally offering a date for the release. While there’s always the chance the game could be delayed again, having a specific release date makes the launch feel much more tangible.

Thanks to the Official Launch Date Announcement on Bethesda’s Twitter page, it’s been confirmed that Starfield will be released on September 6, 2023.

Such a delay comes after the game was previously delayed from November 11, 2022 to the first half of 2023. Now, we know it will arrive in the second half.

While this is frustrating, some fans found themselves grateful to Bethesda for the choice to wait longer. Everyone will be hoping for a more polished game, and after leakers suggested that a June release would mean Starfield is a broken mess, this potentially will leave the game in a much better state.

Instead of a release at the beginning of 2023, fans can expect to see a Starfield Direct presentation on June 11 which will grant more gameplay, visuals, and hopefully an explanation as to why the game’s been delayed yet again.