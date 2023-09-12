Starfield fans complain an important omission “completely ruins immersion”

Starfield is a certified hit whether you love it or hate it but one thing has even people who love the game conceding some points. The lack of furry friends has taken some people out of the game and not for the reason you’d think.

Starfield is keeping the staff at Dexerto pretty busy and while we’re enjoying our time with it, it’s not without its problems. Whether it’s the performance issues on PC or the universally disturbing smiles of its NPCs, the immersion can be a little inconsistent.

Article continues after ad

While these problems are quite pronounced, it’s the well-documented lack of dogs in Starfield that has fans scratching their heads (and cats but whatever). Not just because everyone wants to pat one either.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user u/Hbimajorv calls the absence of these pets “Hands down the most unrealistic thing about Starfield.” Sounds like a bit of a weird hang-up but after hearing the primary argument we’ve got to admit, they’re kind of onto something.

Article continues after ad

Starfield explains away its lack of dogs via an item description for a chocolate bar that claims certain breeds of canine are extinct. Fans have taken this and extrapolated that the lack of any cat and/or dog in the game means they all went extinct.

Herein lies the crux of u/Hbimajorv’s claim that it’s the most unrealistic part of Starfield. Why? Because we would have saved them. Right? “Humans may absolutely loathe each other but the lengths that they will go for their pets, hell even strays, is unparalleled,” u/Hbimajorv explained.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans in the comments firmly agreed. “When I learned that pets were extinct in the Starfield universe it completely ruined the immersion for me,” one user said. “You’re 100% right about this,” replied another.

We’d certainly give all the credits in the galaxy to save dogs from extinction and given the history of canines in space, the omission feels a little odd. Cats are a different story though.

Bethesda Concept art for Starfield that shows the potential for pets.

Early marketing material featuring cats had some fans speculating that our feline friends may have been cut content. They don’t have a chocolate bar dedicated to them after all.

Article continues after ad

While we can’t tell you how to get a dog in Starfield, we can certainly let you know how to get the best ships and weapons. For other Starfield tips, check out our guides for the game below.

Article continues after ad

Starfield all main story missions | All skills | All factions | All console commands | All difficulty levels explained | All achievements | All skill books | Level cap | How to remove bounty | How to fast travel | Easy XP | Easy credits | Best traits | How to get a house | How to mod weapons and equipment | How to assign your crew | How to add DLSS | How to pick locks | How to customize ship | How to dock ship | Where to sell items | Best movies like Starfield