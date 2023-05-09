Starfield’s ESRB rating confirms wild romances, violent combat and drugs

The age rating for Starfield is now live, with the ESRB description confirming wild romances, in-universe drugs, and violent combat encounters.

For the most part, Bethesda has kept a tight lid on all things Starfield-related for quite some time. That will soon come to an end, though.

To the delight of prospective players, Bethesda and Microsoft plan to host a Starfield Direct in just a few weeks. The broadcast will air on Sunday, June 11 after the Xbox Games Showcase ends.

It’s likely the Direct will shed more light on combat, romances, and other aspects of the role-playing experience. Fortunately, the game’s ESRB rating has at least confirmed what players can expect from the new IP.

The ESRB rating for Starfield unveils a host of fresh details

The ESRB has posted its rating and description for Bethesda Game Studios’ upcoming space-set adventure. Notably, Starfield will launch with a “Mature” rating due to the appearances of “Blood, strong language, suggestive themes, use of drugs, [and] violence.”

The Rating Summary notes that the “fast-paced combat” may result in instances of blood-spatter effects, explosions, and cries of pain.

Things may get a little spicy after the player character shares a bed with romantic partners, as well. For instance, post-sex dialogue may include the following lines: “Life is a sexually transmitted disease that’s a hundred percent fatal,” or “I’m all for getting a little wild, but next time let’s try it without the jetpacks.”

In addition, the RPG will feature a fictional drug, Aurora that players can access by purchasing it from merchants or stealing.

Most interesting is that the description for the ESRB rating seems to contradict Starfield details previously shared by Australia’s classification board. The Australian Classification still features a listing where sex is marked in the “None” column.

The ESRB description confirms characters will engage in pillow talk after some form of intimacy. But it’s possible Starfield will cut to black for whatever intimate scene takes place, then pick things back up in time for the lovers to exchange funny pieces of dialogue afterward.

Perhaps Bethesda Game Studios will clarify all of the above and more when Starfield Direct airs in June.