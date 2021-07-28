What is the Stardew Valley Scarecrow range? How to craft and get Deluxe Scarecrow

Stardew Valley lets players create their own idyllic farm as they work towards growing and expanding it. Scarecrows in Stardew Valley are great to ward off pesky crows from your fields and crops, but what is the range, and how do you get and craft them?

Releasing back in 2016, Stardew Valley has lots of fun features, from farming, learning how to fish, crafting and using different types of bait, to finding secret items like the Skull Key and figuring out where to use it. Stardew’s features can even be taken further with some fantastic community-made mods!

As players set up their farms and start to grow crops, you’ll need to craft Scarecrows in Stardew Valley to ward off any unwanted visitors like crows. You’ll be able to craft them after reaching level 1 in Farming, but knowing the range for both the standard and Deluxe versions in the game will help you maximize their potential.

What is the Stardew Valley Scarecrow range?

The range for the Scarecrow in Stardew Valley is 8 tiles in all directions, at a total of 248 squares. This means that you can protect a decent amount of your crops. Despite this, though, there’ll likely be some spaces on your farm that aren’t protected due to the hexagonal shape of the range.

To combat this, we recommend making sure to maximize your output by placing down and overlapping Scarecrows with one another.

If you want to see this yourself while in-game, modder jltaylor1 has created a visual range highlight on PC that allows you to see the specific range of scarecrows and other items. If you’re unsure of how to install mods for Stardew, check out our handy guide.

Stardew Valley Deluxe Scarecrow range

As well as the regular Scarecrow, players can also obtain a Deluxe Scarecrow. The range for this Scarecrow is doubled, giving players even more peace of mind with a whopping 888 squares in total that can be protected.

How to get the Deluxe Scarecrow in Stardew Valley

To get access to the Deluxe Scarecrow, you’ll need to obtain all 8 of the Rarecrows in-game, which can be purchased at different locations and events. We’ve listed these below:

Rarecrow How to obtain Alien Purchase at the Oasis Casino for 10,000 Qi coins. Dwarf Head to the Dwarf NPC and purchase from them for 2,500 gold. Female Every Spring, on the 24th, is the Flower Dance. You can buy this there for 2,500 gold. Raccoon Donate 20 items to the Museum. Snowman Randomly appears in the Traveling Cart during both Fall and Winter. Purchase for 4,000 gold. Tiki Mask Donate 40 items to the Museum. Turnip Head Every Tuesday the 16th of Spring, you can purchase this at the Stardew Valley Fair for 800 Star Tokens. Witch Every Fall, on the 27th, is the Spirit’s Eve Fair at Pelican Town. You can purchase this there for 5,000 gold.

After earning all of the above 8 Rarecrows, you’ll eventually receive a letter from ‘The Z.C Rarecrow Society’. With that, you’ll receive a recipe with all of the information needed to craft the Deluxe Scarecrow and benefit from the increased range.

How to craft Scarecrows in Stardew Valley

Once you’ve reached level 1 of Farming in Stardew, and earned all of the above Rarecrows, it’s time to craft! Follow these simple steps:

To craft a Scarecrow, you’ll need 1x Coal, 20x Fiber, and 50x Wood. To craft a Rarecrow, you’ll need 40x Fiber, 1x Iridium Ore, and 50x Wood. Head to your crafting screen on the Main Menu by pressing down ‘E‘ on PC, ‘Circle‘ on PlayStation, or ‘B‘ on either Xbox or Nintendo Switch. Select the ‘Hammer‘ icon. Select the icon of the particular Scarecrow you wish to craft! That’s it – you can now place it down and be protected from pesky crows attacking your crops!

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Stardew Valley’s Scarecrow range for the standard and Deluxe versions.

