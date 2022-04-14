StarCraft 3 may have just been teased by Blizzard’s President

Fans think Blizzard President Mike Ybarra just teased a new StarCraft game after a cryptic social media post.

StarCraft is one of Blizzard’s most popular franchises, with the original game helping pioneer the esports landscape we see today.

The series has been relatively dormant in recent years, ever since StarCraft 2’s final expansion, Legacy of the Void, released in 2015.

Now, Blizzard’s President might be hinting at a series return, at least, that’s what fans are hoping.

Fans think Blizzard President teased a new StarCraft game

In a tweet, Ybarra posted a photo of a Protoss character with the words “my life for Aiur” below it.

Read More: Full Overwatch 2 Sojourn gameplay trailer leaked

The advanced Protoss species are one of three playable races in StarCraft with their home planet being Aiur. The other races are the Terran, a futuristic version of modern-day humans, and the Zerg, an alien species hellbent on destruction.

Advertisement

Right after posting, fans took this to believe that a new StarCraft game was in the works.

Starcraft 3 confirmed? — jaykaywhy (@monster_jky) April 14, 2022

“StarCraft 3 confirmed?” one asked.

“I hope this is a subtle hint that you’re doing something with StarCraft!” another prayed.

I hope this is a subtle hint that you’re doing something with StarCraft! — Danellos (@ShepDanellos) April 14, 2022

However, some were quick to point out that the image itself was actually of a shirt, but that didn’t stop the hope train from rolling on.

“Hey, I’ve got that t-shirt!” a user exclaimed. “I’m hesitant to get my hopes up, but Mike seems to know something about positive news coming in the future.”

Hey, I’ve got that t-shirt!

I’m hesitant to get my hopes up, but Mike seems to know something about positive news coming in the future. He previously gave @SimuLiu a wink in response to an SC2 tweet. — David Japuntich (@DayvieSam) April 14, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Ybarra has seemingly hinted at a new StarCraft. Following Microsoft’s purchase of Activision-Blizzard, voice actor Simu Liu tweeted, “please save StarCraft” to which the president replied with a winky emoji.

Advertisement

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds and if this really was a StarCraft 3 hint or just Ybarra showing off an old t-shirt without any context.