Star Wars Unlimited Set 3 details: Twilight of the Republic release window, new cards, more

Star Wars Unlimited: Twilight of the Republic is next up as the mega-popular TCG barrels towards the Clone Wars era with Set 3. From its release window to a first look at new mechanics and Leaders on the way, here’s everything you need to know.

Carrying momentum through its first year on the market, Star Wars Unlimited is on the fast track to its third set already, with no signs of slowing down. Twilight of the Republic was given its title before the TCG even hit store shelves and now, we finally have our first taste of what’s to come.

Shifting gears to focus on the Clone Wars era, we’ve got a raft of new Leaders popularized by the hit animated series as well as some nifty new mechanics to once again shake up the meta.

With Set 2 now settling into its weekly play cadence, fans are already eager to see what’s next. So without further ado, here’s the full rundown on Star Wars Unlimited Set 3: Twilight of the Republic.

Contents:

When does Star Wars Unlimited: Twilight of the Republic launch? Set 3 release window

Star Wars Unlimited: Twilight of the Republic is set to release in November, 2024. While an exact date hasn’t yet been set in stone, we’ve known about this November release window since the start of the year.

This continues the trend of four-month gaps between new sets, rounding out the year as the final offering until Set 4 in Q1 2025. In fact, we already have names and release months for next year’s content too:

Upcoming Star Wars Unlimited Sets:

Set 4: Jump to Lightspeed – March, 2025

– March, 2025 Set 5: Legends of the Force – July, 2025

– July, 2025 Set 6: Secrets of Power – November, 2025

What is the theme of Star Wars Unlimited Set 3? Twilight of the Republic revealed

As its name implies, Twilight of the Republic hones in on the Clone Wars era on the Star Wars timeline. Set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, the Clone Wars animated series began with a feature-length film in 2008 and then primarily spanned seven seasons over the following 12 years.

A fan-favorite that’s since spawned all manner of spinoffs, Clone Wars expanded the canon with new characters, locations, and meaningful plotlines. From the introduction of Ahsoka to considered backstory for live-action heroes like Obi-Wan, later seasons of the show are often considered among the very best media in the franchise.

Unlike Set 2 which spanned multiple shows and movies, Set 3 focuses exclusively on the Clone Wars series. Expect all 250+ cards to feature characters, locations, and ships from the show.

New mechanics in Star Wars Unlimited Set 3: Twilight of the Republic

Coordinate

Coordinate only comes into play when you control three or more units (in any combination of ground and/or space).

The exact function depends on the card. Some cards may receive a buff if Coordinate is active, others may get entirely new actions. The only thing that’s consistent is the requirement of having three units in your control.

It’s worth noting, units with the Coordinate keyword also count towards the effect. That means you can have two units on the board, play a unit with a Coordinate keyword, and it will trigger the effect.

Exploit

Exploit lets you play more expensive cards at a greatly reduced cost. By defeating a varying number of units in your control, you can reduce the cost of an Exploit card by 2 Resources for each unit defeated.

For example, an 8-cost card with Exploit 2 can be reduced to just 4-cost if you defeat two units in your control.

With the help of low-cost units and even new Token Units, more on that below, you can surprise your opponent with a late-game card in the early turns.

New Token

For the first time since Star Wars Unlimited launched, there’s a new type of Token being added to the game. Arriving alongside Experience and Shield Tokens, we now have Token Units as well.





While there are different types of Token Units with unique stat lines, they all function much the same way. When they’re defeated or returned to your hand, they’re outright removed from the game, not going to your discard pile. Just as you would when Experience and Shield Tokens are removed from play.

New cards in Star Wars Unlimited: Twilight of the Republic

As Twilight of the Republic was only just revealed in full on August 1, 2024 at Gen Con, we’re only just scratching the surface of what Set 3 has in store. Just two Leaders have been revealed thus far, Ahsoka and General Grievous, our two starters, along with eight cards featuring across the starter decks.

We know for certain Anakin Skywalker is at least getting a unit card to fit his Clone Wars-era styling, but there’s no confirmation on a Leader card just yet.

We’ll be sure to update you here as new cards are revealed in the lead-up to Set 3’s full release.

Star Wars Unlimited Set 3: Twilight of the Republic accessories

As always, a new TCG Set means new TCG accessories and Twilight of the Republic is no different. Clone Wars fans can get their hands on four new play mats featuring Yoda, Scout Bike Pursuers, Battle Droids, and Darth Maul.

Another four soft crates are also launching with the set, featuring art with Ahsoka, General Grievous, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Darth Maul.

Rounding out the list are two additional colors for the standard Star Wars Unlimited art sleeves, white and a Darksaber variant.

Be sure to check back in as we’ll update you right here with all the latest Twilight of the Republic details as they emerge.

