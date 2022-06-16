Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Easter egg found in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode

Episode five of the new Star Wars show Obi-Wan Kenobi had an Easter egg for fans who remember the 2008 action-adventure game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

We are already five episodes into the Obi-Wan Kenobi show which gives a glimpse into Obi-Wan’s life after the events of the Star Wars prequel movies.

The show has become an instant success on the Disney+ streaming platform, following fellow Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba-Fett which also were massive hits.

Star Wars fans noticed a very specific call back in the most recent episode of Obi-Wan, one which calls back to an old Star Wars game.

Force Unleashed Easter Egg in Obi-Wan Kenobi

WARNING: Spoiler Alert ahead for episode five of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In the episode, Darth Vader brings down a ship attempting to escape, using only the force.

The visual effects were incredible, and the moment can be seen as a callback to The Force Unleashed when protagonist Starkiller used the force to bring down a Star Destroyer, one of the most iconic moments from the game.

At the time, it was seen as one of the most insane feats of strength displayed in any Star Wars media. Vader also played a big role in The Force Unleashed, the connecting factor from both the game and the show.

The nod from the Obi-Wan creators may have been small, but it was still noticeable and appreciated by fans of the games.

Starkiller may not be the most memorable character from the massive Star Wars universe, but the callback was appreciated by those who played The Force Unleashed all those years ago.