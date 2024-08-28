Star Wars Outlaws patch threatens save progress for early access players

Ubisoft has advised some early access Star Wars Outlaws players to restart the game to avoid potential save issues caused by a new patch.

Star Wars Outlaws fans who pre-purchased the Gold or Ultimate Edition for $110 and $130, respectively, were given three days early access to the adventure.

However, the experience hasn’t been without a few noteworthy flaws. In addition to weird gameplay glitches, some players have received an email from Ubisoft about potential save data issues that could arise because of an update.

Late on August 26, Star Wars Outlaws developers pushed out Update 1.000.002 on PS5, an 8.5GB patch that tackles bugs and introduces a 40FPS mode.

After the patch went live, Ubisoft sent an email to PS5 users (via IGN) warning that they may encounter issues if they continue with the pre-patch build.

As a result, players are advised to confirm they’re playing on the latest version and “start a new save to fully enjoy Star Wars Outlaws.” Those who proceed with an older build may “face issues and progression blockers,” the message informs.

Ubisoft

Understandably, early access users aren’t pleased with this turn of events. One fan on Reddit said they received the email after logging five hours into the Outer Rim adventure. “Honestly, this game is testing my patience,” they wrote.

Someone else chimed in with, “Well, that sucks. Three hours in, might as well just skip through the intro as fast as I can.”

Meanwhile, Star Wars Outlaws players in another Reddit thread said that while they’re not happy about the save issue, the patch has vastly improved the experience.

One such comment reads, “I got to say I was not happy, lost four hours but swallowed the bullet and started over and I’m glad I did. I had crazy bugs before the updated version and now have 0 bugs or graphical glitches.”

It’s worth noting that the issue in question only impacts PlayStation 5 users, so PC and Xbox players shouldn’t have to worry.