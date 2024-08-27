Star Wars Outlaws players baffled by “movie accurate” Stormtroopers

In a galaxy not so far, far away, Star Wars Outlaws players are wondering if the Empire’s finest are on vacation. Even movie-accurate Stormtrooper aim would be better than what many players have experienced.

Star Wars Outlaws lets players step into the shoes of Kay Vess. As a scoundrel and thief, Kay navigates the seedy underbelly of the galaxy, encountering crime syndicates and the occasional incompetent Stormtrooper.

Reviews have been mixed, and while many have enjoyed the game’s atmosphere and scenery, others couldn’t get over its subpar AI. In a video posted by YouTuber MrMattyPlays on X, you can witness an army of Stormtroopers shooting right past him.

MrMattyPlays criticized the Star Wars Outlaws’ AI, saying it’s “a big problem.” He had other criticisms, all of which he compiled in his video review.

But it’s the 30-second clip in the comments that really caught players’ attention. In it, Kay Vess moves around while Stormtroopers fail to scratch other NPCs – let alone the player. Despite being in plain view, these supposedly elite soldiers completely ignore the player standing right in front of them.

The video’s comment section has been harsh. One user suggested, “Why not delay another few months? Yikes.”

Another player lamented, “PS2 got it better. This is really bad.”

A third player simply expressed, “My expectations were low but holy sh*t.”

However, we are keen on this game in our review, especially its open world. Beyond the AI that sometimes doesn’t act the way it’s supposed to, there are plenty of other elements to enjoy.

It does seem the game would be a more enjoyable experience if Stormtroopers presented a consistent threat, though. This is something players are hoping Ubisoft addresses in future patches.

Star Wars Outlaws isn’t the only major Ubisoft release coming out in 2024, either. Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be dropping later in the year, with a wildly different setting and premise. Hopefully, the AI in that game will be a bit better.