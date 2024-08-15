Star Wars Outlaws: How to get free Nix Tail Wrappings cosmetic

For a limited time, Star Wars Outlaws fans can unlock a free Nix cosmetic if they’re Disney Plus subscribers.

Star Wars Outlaws stars Kay Vess, a scoundrel on the hunt for a much better life. The character won’t go at it alone during her journey since her companion Nix will also be along for whatever the ride entails.

As such, Nix will receive extra cosmetic items just like Kay Vess, a few of which will launch in Season Pass content for the game. But post-launch releases are not the only way players can deck out Kay’s tiny animal friend.

Nix’s Tail Wrappings cosmetic is part of a crossover promotion with Disney Plus. The promotion has a time limit, so here is what Star Wars fans need to know.

How to get Nix’s Tail Wrappings cosmetic for Star Wars Outlaws

From now until November 15, 2024, Disney Plus subscribers in the United States can get a Nix Tail Wrappings cosmetic for the upcoming open-world Star Wars title.

Users will only be eligible if they have the same email address for their Disney Plus and Ubisoft accounts.

To claim this unique Star Wars Outlaws content, follow the steps listed below:

Log into your Ubisoft account.

Visit the promo’s redemption website.

Hit the “Claim” button.

From there, the content will added to your Ubisoft account after an eligibility check.

As noted above, players can expect even more content after Outlaws’ initial August 30 release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.

Developer Massive Entertainment plans a season of post-launch content, which includes one story pack and two cosmetic bundles slated for a fall 2024 release and a second story pack arriving sometime in the spring of 2025.

Those looking forward to Star Wars Outlaws should also read up on the game’s confirmed locations and the inner workings of Sabbac.