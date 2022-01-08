Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2: release date, leaks, trailers and more

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 has been hotly anticipated since Respawn’s first entry blew players away. We’ve got any and all information on the release date, leaks, trailers, and more here.

Star Wars games used to be frequently released in the early 2000s, but have become somewhat of a rarity despite a new cinematic trilogy gracing screens. Respawn Entertainment and EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order surprised players with incredible performances and satisfying gameplay.

Having received next-gen updates since November 2019, players are more than ready for their next adventure with Cal Kestis.

Contents

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 release date

The notion of Fallen Order sequel has been anticipated by Star Wars fans across the world, and now the wait might not be much longer.

According to notable Star Wars leaker Bespin Bulletin, the next instalment could coincide with the release of The Mandalorian season 3. Touted to release in “late 2022”, it would make sense to release Fallen Order 2 alongside one of their flagship shows.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 platforms

While no platforms are currently confirmed for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, it is likely that we’ll see the sequel appear on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S | X and PC.

Whether the new game will also release on previous generation consoles remains to be seen, despite the previous game dropping on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One respectively.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 trailers

We don’t have any trailers to showcase at this time, but as soon as one is unveiled, be sure to check back in with us.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 gameplay

Gameplay footage of Fallen Order 2 hasn’t been released yet, but according to Bespin Bulletin and gaming insider Jeff Grubb, we could see our first glimpses on May 4, 2022.

Known as an immensely important date for Star Wars fans, the date acts as wordplay for the iconic phrase “may the force be with you.” Grubb noted that the sequel will be revealed before E3 2022. As the future of E3 hangs in the air, Disney’s celebration of the franchise on May 4 could be an event day indeed.

Bespin Bulletin has heard similar stuff about Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2. https://t.co/L0vNJbbWPf — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) January 7, 2022

Who is developing Fallen Order 2?

Respawn Entertainment, famously known for Titanfall and Apex Legends, helmed Fallen Order for EA. Taking inspirations from challenging action-adventure games like Dark Souls, the game blended challenging combat with platforming and light puzzles.

Job listings went live in October 2021, to work specifically on “the Star Wars team.” It would make sense for Respawn Entertainment to return to the franchise, after the success of Fallen Order.

HEY! We're looking for another writer on the Star Wars team here at Respawn! That's great news as you get to work with me! But be warned, as you have to work with me. If you're interested in the role or have any questions, feel free to reach out!https://t.co/NvpcLm6ZmE — Pete Stewart 🏳️‍🌈 (@Peter5tewart) October 10, 2021

What is the plot?

The plot of Fallen Order 2 is unknown, but will probably see us continue our journey with Cal Kestis. Fallen Order was set five years after Revenge of The Sith, as the Empire’s rise had grown to immense heights following Darth Vader’s emergence.

With the Jedi Order in ruins after the demise of the Republic, Cal Kestis was targeted by the Galactic Empire over the course of Fallen Order.

Check back with us as new details are revealed about Fallen Order 2 as we’ll be updating this article over time.