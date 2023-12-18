Star Wars Clan of Two plush set sees a Mandalorian-sized deal with 28% off

Save 28% on the precious Star Wars “Clan of Two” plush set. Includes Mando holding detachable Grogu plush for cuddles and show phrases.

There’s a great new deal on Mattel’s “Clan of Two” plush set from the Star Wars universe. For a limited time, bring home the heartwarming bond between Grogu and Mando and save 28% on this great plush duo.

This two-in-one pack captures The Mandalorian himself and his tiny green sidekick Grogu as soft, huggable plush figures. At 11 inches tall, Mando offers all his signature elements from head to toe: armor, cape, blaster, and more. His sculpted helmet completes the look as his plush body begs for snuggles.

In his arms rests little Grogu, adorably recreated as a 4-inch pillow-like plush toy perfect for nuzzling. Of course, you can detach him from Mando’s caring clutch should you prefer solo play or display.

But the real magic comes when you gently squeeze Mando’s hand. You’ll hear memorable phrases from the Disney+ series along with Grogu’s unmistakable babbling. It’s a delightful way for fans to relive heartwarming moments from the show.

Save over 25% on cuddly Star Wars plush

Amazon

For a limited time, score over 25% savings and make Grogu and Mando part of your crew. Great for indoor play or proudly displaying your Star Wars fandom, the “Clan of Two” plush set is the deal your collection needs. With the holidays just around the corner, there’s never been a better time.

