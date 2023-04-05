Star Stable Equestrian Festival (2023): New Spring theme, quests, activities & more

The annual Equestrian Festival in Star Stable is upon us, celebrating the Jorvegian equestrian culture followed by a month-long schedule of various activities. So, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the spring festival in Star Stable.

Star Stable fans are about to experience the most significant event of the year in the game. The annual Equestrian Festival is finally here, bringing a slew of festivities for everyone in Jovik. During this time, players can interact with each other while celebrating their love for horses.

With that said, let’s take a look at everything that the Star Stable Equestrian Festival has to offer in spring 2023.

Star Stable Entertainment AB There are plenty of rewards and activities available to claim during 2023’s spring event.

When does Star Stable Equestrian Festival start and end?

The Star Stable Equestrian Festival starts on April 5, 2023, and will end on May 4, 2023 — meaning you have four weeks to take part in various action-filled activities and quests.

The main focus of the event is “Rush of Adrenaline” and players will have enough opportunities to impress The Baroness. It celebrates the Jorvegian equestrian culture where Horse enthusiasts from all over Jorvik gather at the Moorland festival grounds.

Star Stable Equestrian Festival activities and rewards

This year’s Equestrian Festival will run for four weeks. For the entire duration, every player of Jorvik will get to see something exciting.

Here’s a rundown of all events along with their dates of arrival:

April 5 – Fierce Competition

– Fierce Competition April 12 – Two Grand Premieres: Dressage and Lipizzaner

– Two Grand Premieres: Dressage and Lipizzaner April 19 – Guess Who’s Back

– Guess Who’s Back April 26 – Turn of Events

Each of these four weeks will have different challenges and exciting in-game activities for all players.

They can earn more horse XP and build a stronger bond with their horse. During this time, riders will get to win brand-new narrative quests, prestigious ribbons, and a lot more.

So, that’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the Equestrian Festival in Star Stable for 2023.