Star Citizen hits insane funding milestone with no release date

Star Citizen is continuing to draw in significant amounts of money despite no confirmation of a release window.

As first reported by IGN, Star Citizen has now surpassed $700 million in funding. This is according to data drawn from the Cloud Imperium website, the developer behind the game. The number is drawn from the section entitled “Funds Raised.”

The company offers a further breakdown of timings, and it seems like May has been a very healthy month for the game. In the entire month of April, Star Citizen raised “just” $4,753,264. This is in stark contrast to the figures for the 21-27 May alone, where it raised more than $10 million.

This sudden uptick in funding is due, in part, to the impressive Adventure Beckons update. Officially known as Alpha 3.23, it is the biggest single update that the game has received to date, adding native wildlife to the game’s offering.

Cloud Imperium Games

It also included some much-needed updates for the game’s star-studded FPS Squadron 42. Featuring performances from Mark Hamill, Gillian Anderson and Gary Oldman among many others, these changes have seen the addition of Star Map 1.0, as well as improvements to the FPS elements and UI.

The game’s original Star Citizen Kickstarter campaign raised a little over $2.1 million dollars back in 2012, an amount that seems relatively laughable in retrospect. Since then, they have continued to crowdfund, blowing away every record in the process.

Guinness World Records listed it when it reached $39,680,576 pledged, officially noting the game as having achieved the “largest single amount ever raised via crowdsourcing.”

It also received additional funding when billionaire Clive Calder purchased a 10% stake in Cloud Imperium for $46 million. After also gaining two seats on the board, Calder added a further $17.25 million, bringing the total raised from private investment to $63.25 million.