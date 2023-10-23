Star Citizen devs drop huge Squadron 42 trailer as game is “feature complete”

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games has dropped a trailer for companion single-player spaceflight simulator Squadron 42.

With the Kickstarter campaign launching back in 2012, Star Citizen has since gone on to generate more than $600 million in funding and become the platform’s most successful project in the process.

Though it has since blown past its original slated release date of 2014, things are finally starting to come to fruition. The latest mark of this progress is Squadron 42, a game that finally looks like it’s heading towards a release in relatively short order.

Article continues after ad

The game’s developer has now dropped a new trailer and further information that will get expectant fans out of their collective seats.

Article continues after ad

On the official Star Citizen YouTube channel, a new trailer entitled Squadron 42: I Held The Line has dropped, offering potential players a much more significant look at what will be on offer.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The opening cinematic offers a peek at the extensive character list, factions, and ships before the studio’s Founder, Chris Roberts, takes the reigns and explains where the project is now. Critically, Squadron 42 is supposedly “feature complete,” with the game entering a polishing phase after around a decade of development.

Article continues after ad

The game is designed to be a significant single-player experience in its own right and a wider complementary companion to the perpetual world of Star Citizen proper.

Article continues after ad

One of the more exciting parts of the game is the cast, led by Mark Hamill and Gillian Anderson. With further talent, including the likes of Gary Oldman, Andy Serkis, Mark Strong, and Game of Thrones’ Liam Cunningham, fans anticipate the delivery of the game’s story more than anything.

Article continues after ad

Though a release date isn’t revealed in this latest update, this will likely be the final major phase before it drops.