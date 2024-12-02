Stalker 2 weapon tier list: Best weapons ranked

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is by no means an easy game, with tons of enemies ready to kill you at a moment’s notice – though that unexpected death is made a little less likely with the aid of the best weapons in the game.

It’s no secret that Stalker 2 is unforgiving, we spoke about it in our review and still feel it in every mission. However, all those struggles are undeniably made easier thanks to a few of the game’s most powerful weapons.

Naturally, in the Zone, no weapon is made to be equal, and some, despite appearing as quest rewards just don’t pack the punch you’d expect them to. While others remain powerful from the very beginning.

So, if you’re looking for a weapon that’ll rival those frustrating Psy-dogs or help you infiltrate the next camp, we’ve put together the best (and the worst) weapons in Stalker 2, to ensure you’re adventure through the Zone is as safe as it can be.

Stalker 2 weapon tier list

TIER Weapon S Skiff’s Pistol, Saiga D-12, Kharod, Dnipro, SPSA-14, APSB, M701 Super, SVU-MK S-3, Integral-A, Gauss Gun, EM-1, Model Competitor (DLC), Lynx, Drowned, Spitter, Vulkan-M Malyuk, Saiga 12K, Glutton, Encourage, M700, Sotnyk, Shah’s Mate A M860 Cracker, AKM-74S, AS Lavina, Grom S-14, AR416, GP37, Fora-221, Buket S-2, Mark 1 EMR, Ram-2, Rhino, Zubr-19, Veteran (DLC), PTM Monolith (DLC), M860 Monolith (DLC), Whip, Combatant, Beast, SA- U Gabion (DLC), Viper Monolith B Boomstick, RPG-7U, RPM-74, UDP Compact, Viper-5, Toz-34, AKM-74U, PTM, Deadeye, SA-U Gabion (DLC), Valik Lummox’s AKM-74S, SVDM-2, VS Vintar, Clusterf**k, Gambit, AR416 Monolith, C Riemann (DLC), Unknown Stalker’s AR416, Lullaby, M10 Gordon, Labyrinth IV, Merc

Our tiers explained

S: The best weapons in the Zone

A: Very good for general exploration and combat

B: There might be situations where these can perform well

C: Best to avoid unless you find yourself drawn to them

We’ve included the DLC weapons that come with the game’s deluxe edition and have ensured the tier list is up to date with the two recent patches and its many changes to both enemies and weapon balancing. However, if a new patch changes any weapons, we’ll be updating this tier list, so be sure to bookmark it and come back soon.

Best SMGs in Stalker 2

There are currently only eight SMGs in Stalker 2. Unfortunately, not all of them live up to their quick-firing powerful standards. That being said, there are a few outstanding guns that any SMG lover needs to prioritize.

Integral-A (Vector)

Dexerto / GSC Game World

The Integral-A may look a little weak in comparison to its higher-damage counterparts, but it more than makes up for it with the high rate of fire, huge penetration, and pretty decent damage for a submachine gun.

After all, SMGs in Stalker 2 aren’t meant to do high damage per shot, instead, the focus is on releasing 20 bullets in the time it takes a pistol to do one. This is exactly what the Integral-A manages, taking down most enemies with ease, especially given its decent magazine (made even better with its High-Capacity mod) and penetration not often seen in similar SMGs.

Shah’s Mate

GSC Game World

Acting as an upgraded variant of the Viper-5, Shah’s Mate is a fantastically fast SMG with impressive damage for a gun of its type, great Penetration, and a range that’ll keep you safe no matter where you’re shooting.

The range will be ideal for any mid to close-range combat while the upgraded 40-round magazine will help you pump some impressive damage into any enemy you come across. Just improve the damage and keep it lightweight, and you’ll have a weapon to keep forever.

Best ARs in Stalker 2

Drowned

GSC Game World

It’s a wonder anyone expects anything nice to happen in the Zone, especially when a simple theft can lead to such a powerful weapon. Drowned is a simple AR you’ll find early on in the game, but its damage, Penetration, rate of fire, and range are enough to make a thief out of even the most upstanding Skifs.

Drowned is pretty powerful in terms of ARs, and even other weapons in the game, easily carrying you through till the end of the game. Just upgrade it, add silencer mods, and maybe an increased magazine and you have a powerhouse that didn’t cost you a penny.

Sotnyk

Dexerto / GSC Game World

Few things are better than a free gun. In fact, the only other thing better than a free gun in Stalker 2, is a free gun that’s incredibly powerful – like the Sotnyk.

Sotnyk is essentially a powerful AR with fantastic Penetration (much higher than Drowned), high damage, and a rate of fire that is only really useful to those who have plenty of bullets. Combine this with the high accuracy from the scope and the medium range, and you have an AR that’ll compete at all distances and take down almost anything.

Considering it’s free, this is a must-get.

Best Shotguns in Stalker 2

Saiga 12K

GSC Game World

If it’s damage you want, then the Saiga 12K is the Shotgun for you. In fact, this weapon sports high damage, a fantastic rate of fire for a Shotgun, and enough range to rival the likes of SMGs. Sure, it’s a Shotgun at heart, but versatility is this weapon’s greatest strength.

Simply expand that magazine, grab a scope for it, and enhance the Saiga 12K as much as you can and you’ll have an end-game weapon on your hands.

SPSA-14

GSC Game World

Shotguns are famed for their damage in Stalker 2, and the SPSA-14 masters that, combining its high damage with a massive rate of fire and higher penetration than the Saiga 12K.

Sure, it doesn’t quite have the range, but if you’re looking for a close-quarters powerhouse that works just like an SMG crossed with a Shotgun, the SPSA-14 is your weapon.

Best Machine Gun in Stalker 2

Glutton

GSC Game World

There aren’t many LMGs or Machine Guns in Stalker 2, but the best by far is Glutton. What it lacks in damage it makes up for in accuracy, rate of fire, and penetration, acting as a slightly weaker but faster SMG.

Now Glutton is heavy, has close range, and can be a pain to wield, but if you’re looking to head into a building filled with enemies and just let loose ‘Jinx from Arcane‘ style, then Glutton is the ideal weapon to use.

Beast

GSC Game World

Beast is a tricky weapon, as you won’t actually get the chance to use it during most of the game. It’s found after a point of no return, making it only available for the final mission. Nevertheless, this weapon is so worth the emotional turmoil you need to go through to get it.

Its damage beats Glutton, its Penetration is fantastic, and its range will keep you powerful at medium to short range. Sure, it’s not got as high of an accuracy as the aforementioned weapon, but given that damage and penetration, it’s a loss worth taking.

Best Pistols in Stalker 2

Encourage

GSC Game World

Complete with above-average damage, great Penetration, an even better Rate of Fire, and impressive accuracy, players will want to pick up the Encourage Pistol along with the Beast Machine Gun during the game’s final mission.

This is the only Pistol to rival our second-best gun in the category and is exactly what you’ll need going into your chosen ending.

Skifs Pistol

GSC Game World

It’s rare that a weapon will dominate from start to finish. However, there’s a reason Skif brought that specific pistol before heading into the Zone, and that is because it’s an all-around stellar Pistol that should never be replaced (until the end).

High damage, easy ammunition, great rate of fire, and fantastic accuracy all bless this weapon. Combine that with the full understanding you’ll have of it after spending tens of hours with it, and you’ll be deadly against most.

Best Snipers in Stalker 2

M700

GSC Game World

Working as a Sniper / Bold Action, this weapon is slow, but its power, range, and accuracy are unmatched. If you’re a fan of getting up high and taking out the entire faction before raiding their base, then the M700 is the weapon you need.

Most of the time, a well-aimed shot to the head will be all you need thanks to the pure power of this weapon, but if not, simply wait for the next opportunity and take them down.

SVU-MK S-3

GSC Game World

What the SVU-MK S-3 lacks in power, it makes up for in rate of fire, acting more like a DMR than a Sniper Rifle. It works well as either, but once there’s a long-range scope on this, you’re able to thrive from afar.

All its stats are incredibly high, making it a perfectly versatile addition to your loadout. Need to go and pick off an enemy from far away? The SVU-MK S-3 will be easy. Need to charge in guns blazing? The SVU-MK S-3 will pick them all off without a second thought. It’s perfect for any situation you need, whether it’s safe or dangerous.

So, those are the best weapons in Stalker 2. While kitting yourself out with some of these guns, be sure to check out our armor tier list to ensure you’re protected. Or, take a look at how you can get hold of more money to repair and upgrade your chosen weapon.