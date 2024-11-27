Stalker 2: Should you side with Dr. Kryvenko or Capt. Senkevych in Like a Moth to the Flame?

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is unforgiving in both its gameplay and its questlines. The adventure regularly places players in tough situations where they’ve got to make decisions that could dramatically impact the end of the game, or even sooner.

Those tough situations and choices are littered around the Zone and plague the main quests as well as the optional side missions, so you’re never truly free from them. One such mission is the Like a Moth to the Flame quest which tasks players with locating the traitor working with Faust.

Article continues after ad

During that mission, you need to choose whether you side with Doctor Kryvenko or Captain Senkevych, and each grants a different outcome. So, here’s how to complete Like a Moth to the Flame in Stalker 2, and which choice you should make.

Like a Moth to the Flame quest walkthrough

Activated shortly after completing the Chasing Ghosts main quest, Like a Moth to the Flame will appear when you enter Camp Icarus, which is inside the Zaton area.

Article continues after ad

You’ll enter and see Captain Senkevych arguing with Doctor Kryvenko. Once that’s over, Skiff will be able to explain that someone in that camp was working with Faust to sabotage Icarus, and you need to track them down.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto / GSC Gameworld

Senkevych instantly suspects Kryvenko as the traitor, given he’s not a part of his men and the secretive nature of his machines.

He’ll ask you to destroy the Psi-Antennas while he finds out who the traitor is for you. However, it’s vital you don’t agree to anything yet, as speaking to Doctor Kryvenko after will give you the choice, do you side with Dr. Kryvenko or Capt. Senkevych?

Should you side with Dr. Kryvenko or Capt. Senkevych?

We recommend siding with Doctor Kryvenko for the Like a Moth to the Flame quest as you’ll receive some credits for your hard work.

Article continues after ad

Siding with Capt. Senkevych will allow you to find the traitor just the same, but you’ll only get the ability to grab some Psi-blockers, which isn’t really worth the effort, especially given that by this point, you’ll likely already have Psi-blockers.

Article continues after ad

The route you choose to take, and how to complete those specific choices have been listed below:

Kryvenko route

Dexerto / GSC Gameworld

Retrieve the data from the antennas

Once you head up to speak to Capt. Senkevych, select the option: “I need to talk to Kryvenko first” and head through the corridor on your left to his laboratory and room.

Article continues after ad

Then, speak to him and explain that the Captain wants to destroy his antennas. He’ll explain that this isn’t surprising, but it’s vital they stay up so he can help you track down the data. To do this, you’ll need to get up-to-date readings from the scanning antennas before they’re destroyed.

Once the conversation is over, you’ll need to head to three different antennas and get readings from them.

Article continues after ad









One is on the raised platform by the circular building on the left after you leave the base, surrounded by some sandbags. The next is up a tall tower inside the base, you’ll need to climb various ladders and perform a bit of parkour to get there.

Article continues after ad

Head outside the base and over to a small building for the last one. There’s a zombie there, so you’ll need to kill him. Then, get up to the roof using the large pipe and collect the data. With that, head back to Dr. Kryvenko, who will thank you, explain you’re right, and tell you the best way is to head down to the Saturn Bunker and inspect the Psi-Beacon.

Article continues after ad

He’ll also grant you 5,668 Coupons for your work.

Inspect the Psi-Beacon

Follow the co-ordinates and head to the lit-up door around the back of the building. Once inside, it’ll be relatively easy to explore until you reach an Anomaly. Avoid this and approach a room down the hall where you’ll see the Psi-Beacon. This beacon will hurt you if you’re there for too long, so speed is of the essence here.

Dexerto / GSC Gameworld

Once you see it, head through the door on the right, then down through the door on the left. Then you’ll have access to the beacon. Simply remove the data drive, turn the machine off, and go back the way you came.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With that, head back to Dr. Kryvenko, who will reveal that the Psi-Beacon was placed there by Shterev, who happens to have the same psi-signature as former Monolitians, meaning he’s the traitor.

With that, the quest will be complete.

Senkevych route

Dexerto / GSC Gameworld

Break Psi-Antennas

Once you witness the Doctor and the Captain arguing, you’ll be able to speak to Capt. Senkevych who will explain that his men are getting sick, and the Doctor isn’t helping them. He blames the Doctor for the traitor and asks you to destroy the antennas as they’ll jam any direction finder.

Article continues after ad

To accept, select “We have a deal.” and hunt down the three antennas.

Dexerto / GSC Game World

The closest antenna is on the raised platform by the observatory on the left when you leave the interior main doors, it’s surrounded by some sandbags.

The second is up a tall tower so you’ll need to climb a few ladders and perform a bit of parkour to get up to the top safely.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, exit the base and head over to a small building in the woods. There’s a zombie lying in wait so you’ll need to deal with him. Then, head along the large pipe to get to the roof and destroy the antenna.

Article continues after ad

Once that’s done, head back to Cpt. Senkevych who will thank you and reveal that something is still blocking the signal, which seems to be a device underneath the observatory. He explains that the area should be clear, as revealed by Luetenant Shterev, but asks you to double-check.

Explore the Saturn Bunker & destroy the Psi-Beacon





From the main building, follow the coordinates until you see the large round building. Head inside and go down the stairs, and eventually the ladder into the Saturn Bunker. There’s an electrical Anomaly inside, so avoid that, head on through, and look for a lit-up machine.

Article continues after ad

Destroy the Psi-Beacon with your gun and head through the door on the right, then the left to grab the fragments.

Article continues after ad

Then, head back the way you came and speak to Senkevych in the comms room. He’ll explain that all the evidence points to Shterev as the traitor, before putting out an order to all patrols to arrest him.

He’ll then ask you to follow up with both patrols, ending the quest.

With that, Like a Moth to the Flame is complete, and you’re off to the next branch of the story. While exploring, be sure to check out how you can get hold of the Weird Water Anomaly, or some of the best weapons you need to be looking out for.