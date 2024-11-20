Stalker 2: Should you give the Ward Sensor to Richter or Captain Zotov?

Some of the main quests in Stalker 2 can be completed in a myriad of ways. One such example is ‘A Needle in a Haystack,’ where you can sympathize with two opposing factions before making a definitive choice at the end.

As you explore The Zone, you’ll run into many peculiar folk who are desperate for your help. Since opposing factions don’t always see eye-to-eye, you’ll find yourself making choices to favor either one of the other.

The outcome is unknown, unless you read our guides. Here, we’ll go over how to complete A Needle in a Haystack and whether you should give the Ward Sensor to Zotov or Ritcher.

How to start A Needle in a Haystack





To start this quest, you must talk to Zotov or Gaffer about Solder.

Regardless of whom you ask for information first, you still get to choose who to give the Ward Sensor to later on in the quest.

Option A: Zotov’s route

Explore the warehouse with the radiation hazard signs





The map above outlines the location you should head to. It’s right northeast of the settlement. Once you arrive, take care of the dogs in the yard before heading inside the building northwest and going up the stairs to speak with the bandits.

Here, you can find an Aurora Gas Mask by climbing the roof of the east-side building.

Should you pay or attack the Bandits?

If you pay 1500 K to the bandits, they will provide a lead on Squint’s location. If you kill them, you can look at the bandits’ PDA to hear an audiolog that reveals Squint’s location.

Either way, you’ll have your next destination: a Farmstead.

Disable traps in the Farmstead









Head to the Old Mill and walk inside the building. Squint has set up loads of traps, so here’s how you can find him without taking a heavy blow.

As you start climbing the stairs, disable the rope trap above you.

Turn to the left and disable a second rope trap; don’t forget to pick up the grenade.

As you reach the next floor, look for another rope trap to disable.

At the top of the mill, you’ll find Squint.

Should you accept Squint’s mission or attack him?

You can kill him and retrieve the Ward Sensor now, but you would be missing out on key loot. The best choice is to pick up Squint’s quest, Piece of Cake, and then retrieve the Ward Sensor.

Complete Piece of Cake









Head northwest of the Old Mill to get to this quest’s location. Inside the house, look for a hole that leads to a slightly radioactive cave. Drop down and prepare to fight an anomaly.

I’d recommend standing against one of the cave’s walls so it can’t sneak up behind you. Aim forward and shoot until it’s dead.

Then, follow the cave’s trail until you find a radioactive area. Here pull out your scanner and bolt, and throw a bolt at the puddles to figure out how this anomaly works.

After a lot of bleeping, a green Mold artifact will pop out of one of the puddles. Grab it and bring it to Squint to complete Piece of Cake. In exchange, he’ll give you the Ward Sensor. Now, you’ve got to choose who to give it to.

Option B: Richter and Gaffer’s Route

Have a word with Richter and Gaffer, who’ll ask you to climb the tower nearby in the side quest Invisible Nets.

Complete Invisible Nets







Climb the tower right outside the house. Once you’re a bit further up, turn on the lever on the antennae.

If you climb a couple more ladders, you can get some cool loot, Energy Drinks included.

One tower isn’t enough, so head for the second one. Take care of the dogs nearby, then head inside the house.

From the house’s inside, use the fallen log to climb on top of the green van. Then, jump or walk from the green van to the antennae on the roof. Here, pull the lever.

Now, you have information about Squint’s location – refer to “Disable traps in the Farmstead” to reach him. Here, you can either kill him or help him out to get the Ward Sensor.

Should you give the Ward Sensor to Richter or Captain Zotov?

If you give the Captain the Ward Sensor, he points you toward the Sphere and gives you an inside contact to let you in quietly. He also gives you 1000 Coupons.

If you give the Ward Sensor to Ritcher, he gives you a lead on evidence of Sukhin’s illegal activity, which might give you entrance into the Sphere. You also get 1500 Coupons.

Later on, when you meet a character named Scar, he’ll be up to date on your choices – and he only supports your helping Richter.

In either case, you get the Debut Suit amor and a Gas Mask as a reward.

That’s everything you need to know. If you’re ready to tackle more choices, find out whether you should give the Icon to Pomor or Mityay in The Poppy Fields.