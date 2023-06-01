STALKER 2 devs ask fans not to share leaks following Russian hacker attack

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl leaks are circulating due to the actions of Russian hackers; as such, devs ask fans not to share leaked materials.

Developer GSC Game World previously planned on shipping the long-awaited Stalker sequel in April 2022 for PC and Xbox Series platforms.

Needing more time to polish the experience, the Kyiv-based crew postponed Stalker 2’s release to December of that same year. However, the studio again delayed the title to an unspecified 2023 launch window amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While Stalker 2 still lacks a firm due date, leaked information has surfaced via an attack by Russian hackers.

Stalker 2 devs to avoid sharing leaks online

On June 1, GSC Game World stated a group of Russian hackers has exploited a “vulnerability,” effectively allowing them to uncover and release unauthorized materials.

Apparently, such attacks persisted for over a year. The group has now gained access to “leaked information intended for internal testing of various game aspects.”

As these leaks circulate, GSC Game World asks fans of the series to avoid sharing the materials since they may ruin the experience for prospective players.

Despite such a hiccup, the crew at GSC Game World remains dedicated to releasing the best version of Stalker 2 possible. When exactly that day will come presently remains to be seen but, hopefully, few people will have the game ruined due to the leaks.

As the subtitle indicates, Stalker 2 will drop players into the Heart of Chornobyl in the Exclusion Zone. Though it takes place after the events of the first entry, GSC Game World has claimed the experience should prove friendly to newcomers.

Other story-related details remain scant but more should surface sometime soon if the game is still on track for a 2023 rollout on Xbox and PC.