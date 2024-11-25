Stalker 2 players should always avoid this “impossible” enemy

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is by no means a simple game. Whether you’re dealing with fellow Stalkers, blind dogs, Bloodsuckers, or even just radiation, everything is out to kill you – though none will succeed more often than the deadly Psy Dogs.

These medium-sized animals may not look much initially, but just like those blind dogs you likely come across at the beginning of the game, that assumption will quickly come back to bite you, all over, many times, and with some serious power.

Article continues after ad

Psy Dogs are actually only one dog but with the ability to duplicate its form. Unfortunately for any unsuspecting Loner, those duplications, while only having low health, do pack a punch. As such, you quickly find yourself surrounded by around 15 versions of the same animal, all nipping at your heels and threatening to destroy anyone with little ammo or a less-than-average gun.

Stalker 2’s Psy Dogs are considered “impossible” enemies by fans

GSC Game World

In fact, respected modder Grok, echoed the frustrations of the community on the game’s Discord, questioning why GSC Game World decided “Let’s make an enemy that instantly spawns 15 closnes, no ability to tell what’s what, but let’s give the dog the health pool to tank 20 slugs. And Best of all, let’s make an arena round about that gimmick.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As previously mentioned, the primary Psy Dog and its duplicates all look exactly the same, so it’s almost impossible to tell which is the original. After all, to take down the enemy, you need to destroy the first one.

Thankfully, along with the hatred for the enemy among the community, one user highlighted a key way to get around these pesky dogs, aside from running away.

“All the clones are pushing you while the real one runs away. Push the one that runs away” explained the user. For the most part, tried (died a few times) and tested, the real Psy Dog does in fact run away once the duplicates have appeared, so you’ll need to push through the crowd or aim true and kill the real one.

Article continues after ad

This works for the Arena battle too, just “jump on a box as the others gather round and he runs away” and take the pesky Psy Dog down.