Stalker 2 Nov 30 patch notes: On the Edge & other bugged missions fixed

Stalker 2 Patch 1.0.2 has officially gone live, primarily addressing mission fixes like the progression-blocking On the Edge bug.

Since launch, Stalker 2 players have been battling more than in-game enemies while exploring the Zone. Numerous bugs continue to plague the otherwise well-reviewed survival experience, despite the November 29 release of Patch 1.0.1 on PC and Xbox.

Even after the update went live, users still encountered errors blocking mission progression. Stalker 2’s “On the Edge” bug counted among the most frustrating since it wouldn’t spawn all of the expected Monolith enemies, thus preventing players from completing certain objectives.

Fortunately, developer GSC Game World has fixed this glitch and a few others, with Patch 1.0.2 now allowing users to finish previously glitched quests such as “Just Like the Good Old Days” and “Visions of Truth.”

GSC Game World

Update 1.0.2 went live for PC early on November 30, with the Xbox version expected to receive the patch at a later time on the same day.

The full patch notes read as follows (via Steam):

Fixed an issue when the second wave of Monolith soldiers would not spawn during the “On the Edge” mission, blocking further progression.

Fixed the issue when Richter could be found dead during the “A Minor Incident” mission, blocking further progression.

The fixed issue was a player could get stuck after installing the fuse in the Wild Island area if they got the Emitter from Faust’s Cell first during the “Just Like the Good Old Days” mission, blocking further progression.

The fixed issue was when a player could not successfully complete the “All That is Left” mission while exploring the Chemical Plant region.

Fixed issue when quest enemies could spawn in unreachable areas for a player during the “Down Below” mission, blocking further progression.

Fixed an issue when Scar could be missing during the “Visions of Truth” mission.

A few more EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION errors are fixed.

In a Reddit post about the changes, Community Manager Kenny_PropheT told players that developers will continue to monitor forums and the like for other issues demanding attention.

Problems that require a more detailed explanation can also be relayed through Stalker 2’s tech support portal.