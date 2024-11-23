Stalker 2 emergency patch set to fix game-breaking bugs and crashes

Stalker 2 emergency patch set to fix game-breaking bugs and crashesGSC Game World
Early patch notes for Stalker 2’s first big update outline several changes that will address crashes, progression errors, and UI issues.
The long-awaited Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl reviewed fairly well, but launched with a wide range of problems in tow. Players have had to contend with crashing errors, bugs blocking main quest objectives, and NPCs getting stuck in random situations.
Developer GSC Game World has already promised to tackle these troubles and more, and players can look forward to such changes going live soon.
During the week starting November 25, the studio will release a PC and Xbox patch that fixes crashes, squashes progression-blocking bugs, and adjusts the prices of upgraded weapons. Those exploring the Zone should also be rid of visual-effect hiccups and wonky NPC behaviors once the update arrives.
Stalker 2 November 2024 early patch notes
In a Steam News post on November 23, GSC Game World shared early release notes for an update scheduled to hit PC and Xbox “during the week to come.”
Barring the day-one patch, this marks Stalker 2’s first post-launch patch, with the team planning to tackle analog stick and A-Life system bugs in future updates.
The first update will feature the following:
- Crash Fixes
- Issues and memory allocation failures, which previously caused the game to exit unexpectedly, particularly around rendering, skeletal meshes, and quest-related cutscenes.
- Main Quest Progression Fixes
- Several bugs blocking the main quest progression, NPCs getting stuck in objects, incorrect quest markers, and issues with quest cutscenes.
- Revision of the main quests (like Visions of Truth or A Minor Incident) to ensure smooth transitions, avoiding rare cases of players not being able to proceed further.
- Gameplay and Balance Adjustments
- Fixing the price of the weapons with upgrades installed compared to their value without attachments.
- NPCs behavior, including the way they act when lacking a shelter during the Emissions.
- Cutscene and Visual Fixes
- Rarely missing facial animations, misplaced NPCs, and visual inconsistencies like detached heads and clothes clipping.
- Quality and stability improvements of the visual effects.
- Softlock Fixes
- Issue where players were unable to close the trade screen after putting ammo in a wrong slot while playing on a gamepad.
- User Interface Improvements
- Quest notifications now showed correctly during dialogues.
- Corrected texts and missing interaction prompts.
- Noted to be addressed in future updates
- Analogue sticks dead zones bugfixes.
- A-Life system bugfixes.