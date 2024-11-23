Stalker 2 emergency patch set to fix game-breaking bugs and crashes

Early patch notes for Stalker 2’s first big update outline several changes that will address crashes, progression errors, and UI issues.

The long-awaited Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl reviewed fairly well, but launched with a wide range of problems in tow. Players have had to contend with crashing errors, bugs blocking main quest objectives, and NPCs getting stuck in random situations.

Developer GSC Game World has already promised to tackle these troubles and more, and players can look forward to such changes going live soon.

Article continues after ad

During the week starting November 25, the studio will release a PC and Xbox patch that fixes crashes, squashes progression-blocking bugs, and adjusts the prices of upgraded weapons. Those exploring the Zone should also be rid of visual-effect hiccups and wonky NPC behaviors once the update arrives.

Stalker 2 November 2024 early patch notes

In a Steam News post on November 23, GSC Game World shared early release notes for an update scheduled to hit PC and Xbox “during the week to come.”

Article continues after ad

Barring the day-one patch, this marks Stalker 2’s first post-launch patch, with the team planning to tackle analog stick and A-Life system bugs in future updates.

Article continues after ad

GSC Game World

The first update will feature the following: