Stalker 2 needs one big fix already and players are desperate for it

Upon release, Stalker 2 wasn’t exactly the smoothest game. Despite its impressive size and engaging storyline, its performance issues and missing features were the main reason we gave it 3/5 in our review. However, the devs have shared their willingness to make changes, and players are already demanding one key fix.

Back on November 23, GSC Game World shared that an emergency patch would be coming to Stalker 2 “during the week to come” likely fixing the A-Life system bugs, crashes, progression issues, and importantly some key balancing changes, hopefully towards some rather frustrating enemies.

While this has been met with plenty of praise, one key fix is already being demanded by players, with many hoping it gets added in the first major patch – and it’s easy to see why the community are so desperate.

Stalker 2 players beg for key inventory QoL change

When diving into your inventory, or more specifically a stash, many players will notice that half of the loot box on the left-hand side is vertically cut off, while the inventory and equipment span to around double the length.

As such, you’re met with an awkward scrolling system that’s only made worse with the inventory stacking style of the game, in which each weapon or item has its own size and fills certain boxes. On top of this, it’s practically impossible to see all the items you have in said stash, so comparing ammo, armor, or even the number of food you own is tedious at best.

Dexerto / GSC Game World

The community has been echoing the same sentiment on social media, with many expressing how badly they “want to see more of my stash.”

Others demanded some major “QoL love at some point” going on to explain how “The stash and my inventory auto sorting every time I interact with the stash or sell loot is kind of annoying, too” proving there’s more than just visual changes that need to be implemented.

Interestingly, many suggested that the entire inventory screen (stash included) should be changed to allow for more visualization: “Also extend it to top, left, down. We don’t need to see consumables hotkeys in inventory. We also don’t care if inventory will cover the whole screen because you cannot see through it anyway. There is like 40% more space for inventory on the screen!”

Of course, other than what’s been teased in the early patch notes, there’s no telling whether we’ll get those inventory changes in the next update, but given the thousands of players who are calling for it, it’ll certainly be a popular introduction.