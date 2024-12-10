Stalker 2 Lisovyi door code & where to find it

Stalker 2 is filled with puzzles, and while they’re not easy, some can offer a few extremely useful rewards, like the Lisovyi door.

When it comes to Stalker 2, most Loners don’t keep their stashes out in the open. Some hide them in buildings, others in caves, while some manage to keep their best loot locked behind closed doors, to which only a few have the code to get in.

The Lisovyi door is one such stash, stopping you from accessing the powerful weapons by forcing you to input a code. So, if you’re looking to break in and access the loot, here’s the Lisovyi door code, and where you can find it.

If you want to find the code yourself without spoiling the answer, then check out our section on how to find the door code.

Stalker 2 Lisovyi door code

The Stalker 2 Lisovyi door code is 240983.

Dexerto / GSC Game World

Thankfully, the code itself doesn’t change between playthroughs, meaning it’s the same for all players no matter the game they play.

Simply head over to the keypad and put the numbers in, with that, the door should open for you revealing some lovely rewards. Just make sure you have enough storage in your backpack as there are a few heavy guns.

How to find the Lisovyi door







The Lisovyi door is found in the Yaniv region, which is located just above the Red Forest.

Once you’ve unlocked Yaniv, head to the west part of the region and look for Lisovyi on your PDA, it’s marked on the map above.

Then, look just northeast of the main building and head to the white and red bunker nearby. Once there, head down the stairs and look to your left. The door and the keypad will waiting.

How to find the Lisovyi door code

Once you’ve found the door, you’ll need to find the code. Unfortunately, the code is found in three parts, so you’ll need to collect three PDAs in order to open the door.

The PDAs are all found on corpses around Lisoyvi:

Inside the southernmost Lisoyvi building near the tractor, up the ladder. In a red boat southwest of Lisoyvi. In the bog, north of Lisoyvi.

Once you’ve grabbed all their PDAs, head back to the door and input the code, if you’ve put it in right, the door will open revealing some highly coveted rewards.

Lisovyi door rewards

Once you open the door, you’ll be able to pick up the following rewards:

RPM-74

SVU-MK S-3

Zubr-19

M860 Cracker

Various ammo

In our Stalker 2 weapon tier list, the SVU-MK S-3 sits comfortably as one of the best Sniper Rifles in the game, while the Zubr-19 and the M860 Cracker are A-tier weapons. The RPM-74 is only B-tier, but it’s good to pick it up and sell it later on.

So, that’s all you need to know about the Lisovyi door code in Stalker 2. While heading back to the nearest trader to sell some of the weapons you found, or the ones that have now been replaced, be sure to check out our Armor tier list or how to get every Artifact in Stalker 2, to ensure you’re at your strongest for what lies ahead.

