Stalker 2 is a massive commercial success despite mixed reviews

Just two days after its release, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is breaking records despite the bumpy launch.

Stalker 2’s development journey has been challenging, to say the least. The game has been in the works for seven years. Events in 2020 caused delays, and the ongoing war in Ukraine has been an ever-present challenge for the developers.

Released on November 20, Stalker 2 had big shoes to fill. However, initial reviews have been mixed, with the game’s Metacritic score of 76 out of 100.

On November 22, GSC Game World announced the impressive sales milestone, saying, “No wonder it feels a bit crowdy in the Zone. A million copies were sold.”

Stalker 2 sells one million copies two days after launch

The X post also emphasized the boost in Game Pass players, calling this the beginning of their adventure.

For GSC Game World, these strong sales are a promising sign, but the game’s technical state is under scrutiny.

The launch was riddled with bugs, ranging from crashes to erratic NPC behavior. A day-one patch addressed some of these issues, but many problems remain. This has been a primary point of criticism from players wanting to enjoy the game.

Developers have committed to a rapid schedule of hotfixes and updates, promising a more stable experience in the coming weeks. A more comprehensive update is planned for December, alongside free in-game content.

Over 113,000 players were online at launch, drawn by the game’s atmosphere and brutal combat. These early successes suggest that Stalker 2 could follow a path similar to Cyberpunk 2077: a rocky launch, followed by steady improvement and player support.

With continued updates and strong community engagement, Stalker 2 has a chance to become a standout title, even if it doesn’t hit the ground running. If you’re planning to play, check out our fast travel and gear repair guides.