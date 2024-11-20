Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl – Should you give the icon to Pomor or Mityay?

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (stylized as S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2) is finally here and it presents the player with plenty of meaningful decisions to make throughout. One of those comes during The Poppy Field quest, but which option is the better one to go for?

The Poppy Field quest comes relatively early in the game and it tasks players with retrieving an Orthodox icon and returning it to Mityay in the village of Zalissya. The retrieval itself is fairly easy, taking place in the titular location not too far from the village itself.

Throwing a spanner into the works is Pomor, a mysterious figure who offers to trade you a weapon if you’ll give him the icon instead. A tempting offer, but is it any better than what you’ll get if you keep your original agreement with Mityay?

We’ve broken down exactly what you can expect in each scenario, and which one we recommend you go for in Stalker 2.

Giving the icon to Mityay

Dexerto/GSC Game World

If you decide to stick to your original agreement and return the icon to Mityay, you’ll receive 2000 Coupons (the game’s major currency), alongside his immense appreciation.

Coupons are available from several sources but this does serve as an impressive chunk of change. It’s also the decision that we should consider morally “good,” if that’s something you’re taking into account as you play through.

Giving the icon to Pomor

Dexerto/GSC Game World

Though Pomor does come with some bad vibes, he does present an intriguing offer to the player. In exchange for the icon, he will give the player a special weapon whose “former owner must have built it himself.”

This is the game’s lore-friendly way of explaining that the reward on offer is unique and unavailable anywhere else. Specifically, if you do decide to go with Pomor, you’ll get your hands on the Unknown Stalker’s AR416.

This assault rifle packs a significant punch but comes in at just 10% durability. The complete repair will cost around 19,000 Coupons, so that’s something to bear in mind if you do go with this option.

Should you choose Pomor or Mityay

At this stage in the game, the weapon from Pomor is the more tangible benefit. The Coupons are nice, but the Unknown Stalker’s AR416 will carry you through most of the story if you can keep your ammunition topped up.

It can be a bit time-consuming to grind the currency needed to repair it, but you should make this a priority once you have the gun in your inventory. It’s also worth a lot more than 2000 Coupons if you do decide to trade it in further down the road.

Unknown Stalker’s AR416 stats

GSC Game World/Dexerto

As you can see from the image above, the AR416’s main benefit is the rate of fire. It’s not a spray-and-pray gun, though, offering highly impressive accuracy and a much longer range than you’d expect from this type of weapon.

It also has a single-fire mode for those looking to maximize their use of ammunition, though the AR416 shines more brightly in full auto.

That’s all there is to know about The Poppy Field quest and whether you should pick Pomor or Mityay. Make sure to check out our full guide to the cast of characters who appear in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, as there are some recognizable voices to listen out for.