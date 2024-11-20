Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl complete achievements list

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (stylized as S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2) is finally here, a full 15 years since the last game in the series was released. As part of that, players will have a ton of achievements to hunt down in the Zone.

Stalker 2 is a big game. With an expected playtime of 40 hours for the main story, and double that when all the other side quests and activities are included, getting every achievement will be a significant investment.

Another major factor is the behavior of the game’s factions, who work independently and may cause significant variation from game to game. This makes some trophies harder to hunt, while seeking out specific mutants also requires a little luck.

With all of that said, here’s everything you need to know about the achievements available in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl achievements

In total, there are 58 achievements available to those playing through the game on Steam or Xbox, with 1000G available for the latter.

The complete list is as follows, though be aware that some of these are secret and may reveal elements of the story and hidden characters:

Proxy – Kill a squad that just finished off another squad and won the fight. Or so they thought… (10G)

– Kill a squad that just finished off another squad and won the fight. Or so they thought… (10G) Welcome to the Zone – Prologue complete, but this is so far from over. (5G)

– Prologue complete, but this is so far from over. (5G) Curiouser and curiouser! – Collect all arch-artifacts. A priceless collection, arguably too weird, even by Zone standards. (20G)

– Collect all arch-artifacts. A priceless collection, arguably too weird, even by Zone standards. (20G) Miracle hoarder – Leave the Lesser Zone to go Scanner-hunting. More miracles await, and more dangers, too. (10G)

– Leave the Lesser Zone to go Scanner-hunting. More miracles await, and more dangers, too. (10G) Flash Royal – Gather all armor and gear enhancement flash drives. (30G)

– Gather all armor and gear enhancement flash drives. (30G) Bouncy – A successful jump from a 30-meter height. No parachute, though. (10G)

– A successful jump from a 30-meter height. No parachute, though. (10G) Taking it for granted – Gear broken beyond repair. Don’t forget to pay regular visits to the technician. (10G)

– Gear broken beyond repair. Don’t forget to pay regular visits to the technician. (10G) Can opener – Use a knife to kill an enemy wearing an exoskeleton. Epic battle indeed. (15G)

– Use a knife to kill an enemy wearing an exoskeleton. Epic battle indeed. (15G) Catching up – Shoot an incoming grenade to make it explode. Nice view! (10G)

– Shoot an incoming grenade to make it explode. Nice view! (10G) Run, stalker, run! – That Chimera made you run like an Olympic champion! (10G)

– That Chimera made you run like an Olympic champion! (10G) The four winds – Unlock the whole map. Few folks know the Zone this well. (80G)

– Unlock the whole map. Few folks know the Zone this well. (80G) Keeping your hands steady – Shoot an enemy in the head, through an obstacle, having the intoxication effect. (10G)

– Shoot an enemy in the head, through an obstacle, having the intoxication effect. (10G) Pump it up – Fully enhance any type of weapon. Somewhere out there, a Zone technician just shed a tear of pride. (15G)

– Fully enhance any type of weapon. Somewhere out there, a Zone technician just shed a tear of pride. (15G) The good, the bad and the ugly – 5 headshots in 10 seconds. Good eye. (15G)

– 5 headshots in 10 seconds. Good eye. (15G) Lockpick – Lure a mutant into an anomaly. Hardly a noble deed, but it gets the job done. (10G)

– Lure a mutant into an anomaly. Hardly a noble deed, but it gets the job done. (10G) Loner shooter – Shoot an enemy in the head from 75 meters. No scope-peeking! (15G)

– Shoot an enemy in the head from 75 meters. No scope-peeking! (15G) Merry-go-round – Drop a corpse into the Whirlgig anomaly. A joy for someone who never got to ride the Ferris Wheel. (5G)

– Drop a corpse into the Whirlgig anomaly. A joy for someone who never got to ride the Ferris Wheel. (5G) Zone’s deadliest predator – Kill a mutant of every kind. You’ll need a bigger wall to fit all those trophies! (40G)

– Kill a mutant of every kind. You’ll need a bigger wall to fit all those trophies! (40G) Tit for tat – Sidorovich’s worst nightmare: buy and sell goods for the exact same amount of coupons in one deal. (5G)

– Sidorovich’s worst nightmare: buy and sell goods for the exact same amount of coupons in one deal. (5G) Coupons to burn – Spend over 1,000,000 coupons. Myklukha and Sidorovich will fight hard over their favorite customer. (15G)

– Spend over 1,000,000 coupons. Myklukha and Sidorovich will fight hard over their favorite customer. (15G) BOOM! – 20 enemies killed by blowing up the surroundings. Save on hand grenades and enjoy the fireworks. (10G)

– 20 enemies killed by blowing up the surroundings. Save on hand grenades and enjoy the fireworks. (10G) Clincher – 100 enemies shot in the head. Not bad for a head start… (10G)

– 100 enemies shot in the head. Not bad for a head start… (10G) Goodnight – Get 20 covert kills. The Zone likes it quiet. (10G)

– Get 20 covert kills. The Zone likes it quiet. (10G) No obstacle too big… – Kill 50 enemies through obstacles. No one in the Zone is really safe. (10G)

– Kill 50 enemies through obstacles. No one in the Zone is really safe. (10G) First touches – First equipment enhancement. Never the last, for most Zone folks. (5G)

– First equipment enhancement. Never the last, for most Zone folks. (5G) Bingo – Experience the effects of bleeding, sleep, hunger, alcohol, radiation and psi. Doesn’t sound pretty. (15G)

– Experience the effects of bleeding, sleep, hunger, alcohol, radiation and psi. Doesn’t sound pretty. (15G) On the go – Bread and sausage — Zone’s most popular sandwich recipe. (5G)

– Bread and sausage — Zone’s most popular sandwich recipe. (5G) Goss – Join Stalkers for some campfire gossip. (5G)

– Join Stalkers for some campfire gossip. (5G) Peace and quiet – Kill everyone in the camp before the alarm is set off. They couldn’t see it coming! (10G)

– Kill everyone in the camp before the alarm is set off. They couldn’t see it coming! (10G) Personal approach – One fight, four enemies, killed by different weapons. That trick would charm the hell out of Mavka! (10G)

– One fight, four enemies, killed by different weapons. That trick would charm the hell out of Mavka! (10G) Wiped out – Kill a Rodent using a grenade launcher. A good wipe-out makes the Duty proud. (5G)

– Kill a Rodent using a grenade launcher. A good wipe-out makes the Duty proud. (5G) One awkward step – I am blind, but it’s you who cannot see. (5G)

– I am blind, but it’s you who cannot see. (5G) Between the lines – The “Best reader” award. And reward. (20G)

– The “Best reader” award. And reward. (20G) House of glass – Witness the temple of science get destroyed. (10G)

– Witness the temple of science get destroyed. (10G) Monolith envoy – You know more than I do, envoy. (5G)

– You know more than I do, envoy. (5G) Doctor’s oath – The mysterious Doctor had to reveal what he’d been hiding. (20G)

– The mysterious Doctor had to reveal what he’d been hiding. (20G) Project Y – Go through with Kaimanov’s initial plan. (50G)

– Go through with Kaimanov’s initial plan. (50G) Brave new world – Korshunov sacrificed himself so that humanity could have a new future, free of doubt and the Zone. (50G)

– Korshunov sacrificed himself so that humanity could have a new future, free of doubt and the Zone. (50G) Today never ends – Scar went into the pod to rid the Zone of darkness. (50G)

– Scar went into the pod to rid the Zone of darkness. (50G) She will never be free – Strelok went into the pod to protect her. Always. (50G)

– Strelok went into the pod to protect her. Always. (50G) Scanning complete – You were out looking for a scanner, but ended up collecting them all. (20G)

– Leave the Lesser Zone to go Scanner-hunting. More miracles await, and more dangers, too. (10G) Such is the will of the Monolith – Kill Faust. (15G)

– Kill Faust. (15G) All quiet in the Zone – Kill Korshunov. (15G)

– Kill Korshunov. (15G) Alas poor Yorick – Kill Scar. (15G)

– Kill Scar. (15G) Legends never die – Kill the Strelok. (15G)

– Kill the Strelok. (15G) Eyes on the prize – Retrieve the stolen Scanner. Time to find out what is so special about it. (10G)

– Retrieve the stolen Scanner. Time to find out what is so special about it. (10G) The Prypiat guardian – Meet Degtyarev in Prypiat. The toughest place in the Zone has the toughest-looking watchman. (20G)

– Meet Degtyarev in Prypiat. The toughest place in the Zone has the toughest-looking watchman. (20G) Would you like some toast? – Meet Scar. (10G)

– Meet Scar. (10G) Living legend – Meet Strelok. How was it, talking to a living legend? (20G)

– Meet Strelok. How was it, talking to a living legend? (20G) I see you have many questions – Meet the C-Consciousness Representative. Didn’t Strelok finish them off? (15G)

– Meet the C-Consciousness Representative. Didn’t Strelok finish them off? (15G) On a leash – The Leash project experiments are finally over. Hopefully. (15G)

– The Leash project experiments are finally over. Hopefully. (15G) Wardens drool – Save a bandit’s life, get on the Ward’s naughty list. Was it worth it? (15G)

– Save a bandit’s life, get on the Ward’s naughty list. Was it worth it? (15G) The good ol’ days – Help Skadovsk get its name and rightful owners back. (15G)

– Help Skadovsk get its name and rightful owners back. (15G) Baptism by fire – Help Zalissya survive the Monolith attack. New generations of stalkers will have a place to stay. (15G)

– Help Zalissya survive the Monolith attack. New generations of stalkers will have a place to stay. (15G) Apple-shot – Three precise shots at apples spared stalker lives and helped you win a twisted bandit’s game. (10G)

– Three precise shots at apples spared stalker lives and helped you win a twisted bandit’s game. (10G) Stalker’s smarts – Find a way to get the parts without sneaking into the warehouse. (15G)

– Find a way to get the parts without sneaking into the warehouse. (15G) Your move!– Found a unique weapon designed for a kingpin. Checkmate! (15G)

As is to be expected in a game of this scope, many of these achievements can be easily missed. Additionally, it will take more than one playthrough to hit all of the required story achievements if you’re looking to earn them all.

With such a long runtime from start to finish, it’ll be a while before anyone is able to do that. Make sure to check out our guide to earning money in Stalker 2, or our guide to all of the factions, so you know exactly who you’re dealing with.