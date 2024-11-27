Stalker 2 fast travel bug lets you soar across the map but it could be deadly

A bugged Anomaly trick allows Stalker 2 players to perform an “evolved” method of fast travel that may or may not result in fall damage.

Fast travel in the Stalker sequel is not something players can do at leisure. The function first requires you to meet a location’s “Guide” NPC, then pay Coupons for the privilege of being transported elsewhere.

But what if you could remove the need for a middleman and the loss of hard-earned currency? One Stalker 2 player uncovered a trick that lets them move a reasonable distance between settlements without Guides.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, the trick in question involves an Anomaly bug that doesn’t always end with the safest of landings.

Stalker 2 fast travel bug has players flying high

User jbarn23 shared a video on Reddit showcasing a method that let them transport their over-encumbered character to a nearby settlement in seconds.

Avoiding Anomalies or passing through them with bolts is usually the best bet. However, the glitch jbarn23 unearthed makes Anomalies useful for travel. As shown in the video below, the glitch flings the character high in the sky, allowing them to soar a considerable distance before landing somewhere else.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The flight itself is rather rocky, courtesy of frame rate dips. They at least land safely at their destination, though.

When asked how the process worked, the user explained: “You want to walk into the anomaly at the same time your bolt hits it. I find having the Veles detector to be very useful as you can use it to position yourself close to the anomaly, however, it’s not necessary.”

Several other Stalker 2 players in the comments said they tried replicating the fast travel Anomaly glitch. While it worked in many cases, some cautioned that the character may take fall damage.

Article continues after ad

One person wrote, “Replicated in my game, super fun. The fall damage seems to be hit or miss though, my death count has gone up quite a bit lol.”

So while blasting across the map without paying is a plus, this trick may occasionally result in fatal consequences.