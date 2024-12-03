Stalker 2 Dec 3 patch notes: Input lag decrease, save file fix, more

Patch notes for Stalker 2 Update 1.0.3 details fixes for save file errors, main and side mission bugs, and more.

Stalker 2 didn’t launch in the best state, its PC and Xbox release riddled with game-breaking bugs and crashing errors that were addressed in a November 29 update.

Developers deployed another update a day later, with Patch 1.0.2 tackling various progression-blocking mission glitches. Now a third set of changes has gone live in 1.0.3, targeting mission fixes and input lag decrease.

Players can also expect AI adjustments, including one that prevents NPCs from blocking doorways in certain missions.

Developer GSC Game World has shared release notes for Stalker 2 1.0.3, the December 3 update for PC and Xbox platforms.

GSC Game World

Crash and Memory Leaks

Multiple ACCESS_VIOLATION_ERROR fixes.

Multiple LowLevelFatalError crash fixes.

Controls Adjustments

According to your feedback, we adjusted following parameters/values to decrease input lag on keyboard+mouse input:

Mouse Smoothing is disabled by default.

Mouse Acceleration is disabled by default.

Additionally, default values of mouse sensitivity were updated to allow a predictable default experience for our players with new values of two parameters mentioned bellow:

Camera sensitivity: 25%.

Aim sensitivity: 15%.

Main and Side Missions

Fixed issue with Monolithians that were able to chase player outside the X-5 lab during the In Search of Past Glory mission.

Fixed an issue where the NPCs Hamster and Ricochet would die after trying to enter a building during the mission On the Edge.

Fixed issue with Bayun cat which could despawn before player loots a collar from it during In the Name of Science mission.

Fixed issue with player potentially locking oneself during Dangerous Liaisons mission.

Fixed issue with Roosevelt becoming hostile upon noticing a player going stealthily through the Commissary during King of the Hill mission.

Fixed an issue when Sava despawns in front of the player after the dialog in the bunker during A Heavy Burden mission.

Fixed issue with NPC’s despawning when player successfully finishes Legends of the Zone mission.

AI

Fixed an issue with mutant bodies stretching after a shot from an automatic weapon.

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to block the doors during the Back to the Slag Heap mission.

Balance

Fixed issue with Sidorovich not selling certain ammo types.

Saves