Staker 2 players discover “nostalgic” Easter Egg that calls out veteran fans

Stalker 2 is filled with Easter Eggs from various popular games, some similar to the gameplay and others not so much – but one subtle building pays homage to the first title in the franchise — Shadow of Chernobyl.

A game as large as Stalker 2 was unlikely to be without its Easter Eggs, after all, when the game is set in the same location as some of its other titles, it’s understandable that you’ll come across a familiar building, hear a line you’ve heard hundreds of times before, or stumble across a landscape you’ve already fallen in love with.

However, some eagle-eyed Stalker 2 players have discovered yet another Easter Egg planted within the game, this time proving to be more subtle but undeniably more rewarding honing in on Shadow of Chernobyl’s loading screen.

Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl Easter Egg hidden in Stalker 2

Sharing the Easter Egg on YouTube, one player discovered the memorable Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl loading screen hidden in Stalker 2, sporting the classic Sniper Rifle, broken wall, and even the fallen ladder many spent hours looking at back in 2007.

Naturally, the video was shared on Reddit, with thousands of fans flocking to ask whether you can grab the weapon on display in both screens. Thankfully, you can indeed pick up the classic Sniper Rifle. In fact, you can also sit on the pallet in front of you and relax (as seen in the video above), which places Skiff in the exact location of the original loading screen.

Along with wondering about loot, players were thrilled to see such nostalgia surrounding Stalker 2, with many explaining how they “just got such a rush of nostalgia seeing that main menu.”

Others praised the devs for the inclusion, adding that “little details like this are what make sequels so special.”

Interestingly, a native Ukrainian speaker chimed in to explain what the words mean on the wall, and they don’t share the previous game’s title. Instead, “A more correct translation would be “Zona (it?) will never let (you) go” And yes, this means exactly that if you have been a stalker once, you will remain a stalker forever. It is also a reference to the fact that we are back in this game, in the same place as in the good old days.”

So, while the location itself is an incredible Easter Egg, the words on the wall only increase how meta the addition is, poking fun at all the players who can never escape the Zone or the Stalker franchise.