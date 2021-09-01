Stadia Pro September 2021: Free games revealed

Google Stadia’s list of free games continues to grow with these eclectic September additions. Here’s what we know.

Google Stadia has done a fair job in putting together a roster of free games for their Stadia Pro users. Whether you’re in the mood for timeless fun with a game like Terraria, or on the hunt for something big in Ark: Survival Evolved, there’s something to please everyone on the platform’s subscription-based service.

Here are all the new games for the month of September.

Stadia Pro Free Games for September

Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition

Vigil Games’ Darksiders II is one of the best hack-and-slash titles of the last generation. You play as Death, one of the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse, as he attempts to clear his brother’s name and restore humanity after the events of the first game. The player will journey through a world filled with puzzles, dungeons, and all kinds of terrifying enemies as threads of the story unfold.

While it underperformed financially, the critical reception for the game was quite warm, and a third entry in the series was released in 2018.

Wave Break

Wave Break might be the weirdest game available on Stadia. The gameplay combines open-water boating and arcade skateboarding with a 1980’s style Miami Vice aesthetic. It may sound like a fever dream, but the reality exceeds expectation. While it may not be the deepest title to sink your teeth into, there is plenty of fun to be had in soaring through the air and grinding rails in a speedboat.

Little Big Workshop

Little Big Workshop might as well have been created in a lab somewhere. The game is almost too adorable to have been created by humans.

HandyGames understand what the appeal of this game is, and by prioritizing factory output, you’ll find yourself worrying less about unstable happiness meters and other outside factors than in other similar titles. Fans of the organizational game genre won’t find much to complain about in this one.

That’s all for this month’s games. Don’t forget to put that Stadia Pro membership to good use and claim any games that you may have missed in the past.