Squirrel Girl fans are going to go nuts for this leaked Marvel Rivals skin

Marvel Rivals is home to some incredible cosmetics, but the latest leaked Squirrel Girl cosmetic is now vying for a top spot within our best skins tier list.

On December 19, a wave of Marvel Rivals leaks gave players an early look at new skins for Moonknight, Loki, Squirrel Girl, and more. However, as was the case with Squirrel Girl’s default skin, the community has been quick to praise the dev’s latest creation – the Cheerful Dragoness Bundle.

Article continues after ad

As you might have guessed, the Cheerful Dragoness skin is themed around a deadly dragon. Squirrel Gir’s usual steampunk look has been replaced with traditional jade-colored garb, a pair of red horns, and a scaly pink tail.

It’s certainly a unique look and one that has already captured the attention of the game’s community, with many already vowing to purchase the bundle on day one.

Squirrel Girl Cheerful Dragoness skin stuns fans

“Oh god I am going to spend every last dollar I have on this game,” wrote one player. “Well well, well, another skin I need to buy. Squirrel Girl’s skin is peak,” commented another.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While there has been no confirmed release date for the Cheerful Dragoness Bundle, the leaks have revealed that the Squirrel Girl skin will cost 2,200 Units (around $24). However, there will be a discounted launch price, which will knock it down to 1,600 Units (around $18).

It’s important to note that Lattice can also be exchanged for Units at a 1:1 ratio. In the US region, $0.99 equals 100 Lattice, while $99.99 can get you 11,680 Lattice. So, if you’re looking to add Squirrel Girl’s Cheerful Dragoness and Moonknight’s Lunar General skin to your collection, then be sure to check out our currencies guide.

Article continues after ad

There’s currently no news regarding a release date for Squirrel Girl Cheerful Dragoness skin, but given the theme, it’s likely to launch around Chinese New Year – January 29, 2025.

While you wait for the Cheerful Dragoness to make her debut, be sure to check out all the other Marvel Rivals leaked skins and our Squirrel Girl guide to ensure you have the best chances of securing back-to-back wins.