SquadBlast: Gameplay, platforms & everything we know

SquadBlast is the first game made by Ultrahorse and involves lovable heroes, plenty of weapons, and a unique multiplayer shooter style. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title.

SquadBlast is a brand new multiplayer side-scrolling shooter filled with careful technique and a little bit of chaos. As developer Ultrahorse’s first title, SquadBlast has compiled many of the best aspects of the traditional FPS game many love and added a few extras.

While the game still has many secrets behind it, we do thankfully have some information on what the game will look like, along with playtests, platforms, and more.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title.

Contents

Unfortunately, SquadBlast does not currently have a confirmed release date. However, we will update this article as soon as this information is released.

Thankfully, despite the lack of a release date, there is a way to enjoy SquadBlast through a playtest.

How to join the SquadBlast playtest

You can request to join the SquadBlast playtest through their Steam page or on their own website where you can apply for Steam Keys.

It’s not guaranteed that you’ll be able to get into the playtest, but applying for it will notify the developer and will, hopefully, give you a chance to explore this tactical shooter.

SquadBlast Gameplay

ULTRAHORSE Use tactics and unique weapons to defeat the enemy in SquadBlast.

SquadBlast is a chaotic side-scrolling shooter that involves unique heroes, plenty of weapons, and beginner-friendly controls.

It’s essentially a multiplayer FPS hidden inside a side-scrolling design with colorful graphics and intense action throughout.

What platforms can you play SquadBlast on?

Currently, SquadBlast is only available for PC. There is no information regarding its availability for consoles but it does have full controller support for players who prefer to step away from mouse and keyboards.

That’s all we know about the upcoming SquadBlast but we will be updating this as soon as we get more information.

In the meantime, take a look at some other titles coming out soon:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | Pokemon Violet & Scarlet | Wonder Woman | DokeV | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Haunted Chocolatier | Hogwarts Legacy | The Expanse: A Telltale Series