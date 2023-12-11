Spread the cheer with new Funko Pop Star Wars holiday apparel and Pops!

Funko releases new Star Wars holiday apparel and toy sets featuring festive R2-D2 and Snowtrooper Funko Pop vinyl figures.

Star Wars fans can spread some intergalactic holiday cheer this season with festive new apparel and toy sets from Funko. Available now, these Star Wars holiday offerings put a snow-covered twist on classic characters like R2-D2 and Stormtroopers through collectible figures and novelty T-shirts.

Pocket Pop! & Kids Tee Holiday Astromech Droid for $20

Funko

The Star Wars Holiday R2-D2 Pocket Pop! & Tee Set translates the lovable astromech droid into a snowman motif across both a stylized vinyl figure and a youth tee. The pocket-sized Pop displays metallic red and green finishes along with a carrot nose to realize R2 as a frosty snow-bot.

The accompanying black tee features R2’s new look while playing on the character’s name with a “Droid to the World” message perfect for showing Star Wars spirit.

Star War Holiday Stormtrooper Pop! & Tee set for $30

Funko

Adults can get in on the festivities with the Pop! & Tee Snowman Stormtrooper Metallic bundle. It includes a 4.2-inch vinyl Stormtrooper Pop styled as a snowman, complete with a top hat, and an orange-colored nose.

The set also contains a black tee with the snow trooper graphic and punny “Up to Snow Good” phrase that nods to the Empire’s infantrymen turned festive decor.

Between the Pocket Pop set ideal for kids and the snowtrooper shirt perfect for adults, Star Wars devotees have new options for displaying their fandom and holiday cheer simultaneously. These creative festive offerings put a delightfully on-theme spin on beloved characters from the saga.

So fans can now channel the spirit of both Life Day and the holidays through these new Star Wars holiday collectibles and apparel.

