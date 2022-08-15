SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – plot, gameplay, trailers & more

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is currently in development. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release from plot, gameplay, trailers and everything in between.

The upcoming title SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is being developed by Purple Lamp Studio’s and published by THQ Nordic. Purple Lamp Studio’s previously worked on SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated and are now back to helm the next SpongeBob game.

While this sequel may not have always been on the cards, it was the “passionate support of its fans” that reportedly got the game greenlite and in development. For those excited about the upcoming SpongeBob game, continue reading for all the details on SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

Contents:

An exact release date for the upcoming SpongeBob game is yet to be announced. However, it is scheduled to come out sometime in 2023.

What has been confirmed is the consoles it will be releasing on, with SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake set to launch on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake storyline and plot

Purple Lamp Studios SpongeBob will have a variety of abilities and power-ups to help players traverse through each world.

Despite being labelled as a “spiritual sequel” to Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, The Cosmic Shake will have a brand new original story. The game will center on SpongeBob and Patrick as they travel through a variety of different Wishworlds. The Wild West Jellyfish Fields and Halloween Rock Bottom are just two of the worlds that players will be able to travel through.

A Playstation blog post announcing some details of the upcoming SpongeBob game gives audiences a rundown of what they can expect from the plot of the upcoming SpongeBob title:

“SpongeBob inadvertently messes with the very fabric of the universe, when playing with a vial of wish-fulfilling Mermaid’s Tears. As a result Patrick is turned into a balloon, and our heroes have to travel to weird Wishworlds to bring back their friends and restore Bikini Bottom. Whether it’s bringing back Sandy from a karate-movie themed Downtown Bikini Bottom or rescuing Pearl from the medieval Sulfur Fields… every world is unique and has its own distinct story.”

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake gameplay

Purple Lamp Studios Each new world will include a unique and individual setting for SpongeBob and Patrick to explore.

And while the design and gameplay will be similar to Battle for Bikini Bottom, one big change is which characters players will be able to control. While Battle for Bikini Bottom included SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy as three separate playable characters, The Cosmic Shake will focus solely on SpongeBob. However, the recent blog post also reveals why this decision was made.

“For The Cosmic Shake we decided to focus on SpongeBob and giving him a lot of new abilities, like a flying karate kick or being able to roll around on big rocks. Unlocking dozens of cult classic costumes for SpongeBob is also for the first time a core focus in a SpongeBob game. Whether you want to run around as a knight in shiny armor or just in your underpants: it’s up to you!”

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake trailers

The reveal trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake shows off some of the many worlds that SpongeBob and Patrick will find themselves jumping into throughout the game.

As well as this, the trailer also shows off some gameplay footage and gives players and idea of some of the ability and customization options that will be available to SpongeBob throughout his new journey. Be sure to check back here regularly for all the updated information about SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.